Former FSU Football DC Interviews with LA Chargers

The LA Chargers are searching to fill their defensive coordinator coaching vacancy after former DC Jesse Minter's departure to become head coach for the Baltimore Ravens in the offseason. The move sparked a series of internal interviews in LA, including linebackers/edge rushers coach Dylan Roney and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, as well as another coach that Florida State fans should recognize.

Former FSU Defensive Coordinator Among Candidates to Interview With Chargers

Apr 28, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safeties coach Adam Fuller at press conference at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Monday, former Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the Chargers conducted an official interview for the defensive coordinator position. Fuller finished his first full season at the NFL level with the Chargers in 2025, coaching safeties after five seasons with the Seminoles.

we’ve completed an interview with Adam Fuller for defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/HO1Fe5uBA4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 26, 2026

In 2025, his room featured former FSU star safety Derwin James alongside a myriad of standouts, including Tony Jefferson and rookie R.J. Mickens.

Fuller's Production of NFL Talent

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Jared Verse (5) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Clinckscale is the likely favorite to win the position if the Bolts decide to go in-house, Fuller has an extensive coaching background at the collegiate level. He coached 14 players who were selected in the NFL Draft, highlighted by 2024 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, LA Rams' Braden Fiske, and NFL First Rounder Jermaine Johnson II.

In 2023, Fuller’s defense played a key role in Florida State’s 13–1 campaign and ACC championship, with the Seminoles closing the season ranked sixth nationally. That unit emerged as one of college football’s top pass defenses, leading the country in opponent completion percentage (48.3) and pass breakups (80) while ranking sixth in opponent passer efficiency (103.83).

Before Florida State, Fuller served as Memphis’ defensive coordinator during the 2019 season, helping guide the Tigers to a program-record 12 wins, highlighted by their first outright conference championship in the modern era. That defense finished 20th nationally in team passing efficiency (115.36), forced 18 takeaways, and returned two of them for touchdowns.

The Tewksbury, Massachusetts native coached multiple All-America recognitions and a total of 70 all-conference selections during his expansive 27-year resume.

