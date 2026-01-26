BREAKING: FSU Football's Full 2026 Schedule Announced

The ACC released its 2026 conference schedule on Monday night, providing clarification on the remaining unknown dates on Florida State's upcoming slate.

The Seminoles will be one of five teams in the ACC to play eight conference games next season. The majority of programs in the shift are starting to shift to the new model of nine conference games per year, which will be fully implemented by 2027.

As previously known, Florida State will begin its 2026 campaign with a non-conference matchup against New Mexico State in Week 0. The game comes at a good time as the Seminoles are breaking in a ton of new faces. It's a win for the Aggies too, as they'll be paid $1.4 million to show up.

The Seminoles will open conference play the following week, hosting SMU on Labor Day - Monday, September 7. Florida State didn't play its first ACC game until the end of September in 2025. The Mustangs will bring old friend, tight end Randy Pittman Jr., back to Tallahassee.

Florida State will hold its first of three BYE weeks leading up to a road matchup in Tuscaloosa with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Seminoles shocked Alabama last season, winning 31-17. The Crimson Tide will certainly be out for revenge.

Following the matchup against Alabama, FSU returns home to face FCS Central Arkansas, Mike Norvell's alma mater. The Seminoles are paying $450K for the matchup.

Florida State opens October with a home game against Virginia. That leads into a two-game road trip at Louisville and Miami. The matchup against the Cardinals is the first of three contests that will be on Friday night for the Seminoles.

The Seminoles host Clemson on Halloween. After that, it's another two-game tilt away from home as Florida State will travel to Boston College and Pittsburgh.

Florida State will conclude the 2026 season against the same two opponents as last year; North Carolina State and Florida. However, this time the Wolfpack and Gators will be traveling to Tallahassee.

The full schedule can be viewed below.

2026 Florida State Football Schedule:

Week 0: Saturday, August 29 - vs. New Mexico State (home-opener)

Week 1: Monday, September 7 - vs. SMU (Labor Day)

Week 2: BYE week

Week 3: Saturday, September 19 - at Alabama

Week 4: Saturday, September 26 - vs. Central Arkansas

Week 5: Saturday, October 3 - vs. Virginia

Week 6: Friday, October 9 - at Louisville

Week 7: Saturday, October 17 - at Miami

Week 8: Saturday, October 24 - BYE week

Week 9: Saturday, October 31 - vs. Clemson

Week 10: Saturday, November 7 - at Boston College

Week 11: Friday, November 13 - at Pittsburgh

Week 12: Saturday, November 21 - vs. NC State

Week 13: Friday, November 27 - vs. Florida (regular-season finale)

