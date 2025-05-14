ESPN high on FSU Football's offseason turnaround leading up to 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles are looking to bounce back after a 2-10 year that resulted in significant roster and staff turnover heading into the 2025 season. The 'Noles brought in the No. 6 transfer class to face attrition and replaced multiple position coaches while hiring offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and defensive coordinator Tony White.
So, where does Florida State stack up against the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference ahead of this fall? ESPN's Eli Lederman, Max Olson, and Adam Rittenberg have compiled a list ranking each Power 4 program in their respective conference for their work this offseason, and there were some surprising evaluations throughout the ACC.
The Florida State Seminoles landed at No. 4 behind Duke (No. 3), Miami (No.2), and reigning ACC Champs, Clemson.
"After a stunning backslide from 13-1 to 2-10, coach Mike Norvell had to shake up his staff, bringing in splashy coordinators Gus Malzahn (offense) and Tony White (defense). Malzahn is the big name -- the former head coach at UCF, Auburn and Arkansas State, who has mentored Norvell -- but White might be even more impactful, as a Rocky Long disciple with a track record of improving defenses."
The crew of analysts weighed in on FSU's transfer portal losses of quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, wide receiver Hykeem Williams, defensive end Marvin Jones, Jr., and wide receiver Jordan Scott. It is worth noting that both Jones and Williams had underwhelming production during their time in Garnet and Gold.
"The Seminoles likely welcomed a heavy dose of roster turnover following the program's disastrous 2024 campaign, but they did lose several former blue-chip recruits, such as quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, wide receiver Hykeem Williams and defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. The spring portal exit of junior college wide receiver Jordan Scott -- who joined the program in January -- marked another disappointment. A series of late adds in the 2025 recruiting cycle only did so much to make up for decommitments from 10 ESPN 300 prospects last fall."
So what does ESPN see as a bright spot for head coach Mike Norvell and Co.? Florida State brought in a talented group of transfers on both sides of the ball in quarterback Tommy Castellanos, wide receivers Duce Robinson and Squirrel White, alongside defensive end James Williams and cornerback Jeremiah Williams to help beef up production.
"The fall will tell the full story, but Norvell appears to have taken a pair of positive steps toward a turnaround with the coordinator hires of Malzahn and White, and both will have a bevy of transfers to work with. Tommy Castellanos arrives with fresh weapons in 6-foot-6 Duce Robinson and former Tennessee speedster Squirrel White behind a new-look offensive line. On defense, White brings 2024 breakout pass rusher James Williams (5.0 sacks last fall) with him from Nebraska to a front seven revamped with seven total transfers. Jeremiah Wilson, No. 11 in ESPN's spring portal rankings, comes over from Houston and marks a potential impact addition in the secondary."
The Seminoles’ ranking in the ACC reflects cautious optimism surrounding their roster overhaul. If Malzahn and White can implement their systems quickly, and the transfers produce as advertised, FSU could find itself back in the ACC and national conversation sooner rather than later.
