Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Florida State had ten players elect to move on during the NCAA Transfer Portal spring window. With that being said, there wasn't a more shocking departure than wide receiver Hykeem Williams transferring ahead of his third season in Tallahassee.
Williams has been exploring his options for the last few weeks and he's found a new home in the portal.
On Tuesday, Williams committed to the Colorado Buffaloes following a recent visit. He'll be joining forces with head coach and FSU legend, Deion Sanders.
Williams is the fifth former Seminole to transfer to Colorado since 2023. It didn't necessarily work out for the other four; defensive end Derrick McLendon, safety Omarion Cooper, defensive tackle Bishop Thomas, and cornerback Travis Jay.
In 2024, Williams appeared in nine games and made eight starts. He hauled in 16 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown. A hamstring injury late in fall camp prevented him from being at full strength early in the season.
During his first year with the Seminoles in 2023, Williams caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in eight appearances. He was beginning to find his stride in the middle of the season but an ankle injury knocked him out until the ACC Championship. Williams was part of a wide receiver room that featured NFL Draft picks, Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.
Williams obviously didn't live up to his potential in Tallahassee. It would be another thorn in Florida State's side if Mike Norvell's highest-rated recruit goes on to star for Sanders.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
