FSU Football legacy locks in official visit to Tallahassee

Can the Seminoles land another Florida State legacy?

Dustin Lewis

Sep 21, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and his team watch the time tick off of the clock during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Florida State has always prioritized getting legacies in the building under Mike Norvell. Unfortunately, some of those acquisitions haven't worked out as of late with Marvin Jones Jr., Julian Armella, Lamont Green Jr., and Aaron Hester all transferring from the program.

That isn't causing the Seminoles or Norvell to shift from their mindset.

Earlier this month, Florida State offered three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas, the son of former FSU quarterback Eric Thomas.

Last night, Thomas revealed his plans to take an official visit to the Seminoles this summer from June 6-8. He's also set to take trips to Washington, Minnesota, Arkansas, and Texas A&M.

Thomas is quickly becoming a priority for the Seminoles with the lack of offensive tackles on the board. He locked down the left side of the line for Mountain Pointe High School last season. Thomas also contributed on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 580 overall prospect, the No. 49 OT, and the No. 6 recruit in Arizona in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.

His father, Eric Thomas, played at Florida State from 1981-85 under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. Thomas appeared in 23 games and made 12 starts, including nine starts in 1984. That season, he completed 78/161 passes for 1,218 yards with 14 touchdowns to four interceptions while rushing 78 times for 50 yards.

Bobby Bowden
Sept. 19, 2009; Provo, UT, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden on the sidelines during the game against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Florida State defeated BYU 54-28. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seminoles went 39-18-2 during his five seasons and compiled a 3-0-1 record in bowl games. During Thomas's final season at FSU, the team finished 9-3 and No. 15 in the AP Poll after defeating Oklahoma State in the Gator Bowl.

Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 17 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne and three-star interior offensive lineman Michael Ionata.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Xavier Payne

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

