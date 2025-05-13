Nole Gameday

FSU football officially announces kickoff time against Alabama

Florida State and Alabama are set to clash in a nationally televised afternoon matchup.

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reacts before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles will kick off the start of a highly anticipated home-and-home matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on August 30, and the matchup should be a tone setter for what the 2025 season will look like for the 'Noles.

Although a kickoff time inside Doak Campbell Stadium was unofficially reported by Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Florida State has officially released a statement that 3:30 p.m. will be the time the ball flies through the air.

From Seminole Sports Info:

TALLAHASSEE – Florida State football’s 2025 season opener against Alabama will begin at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, it was announced Tuesday at Disney's Ad Sales Up Front presentation. The contest will be the first in the revamped Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Seminoles and Crimson Tide have faced off five times previously, with Alabama holding a 3-1-1 all-time record. The lone game in the state of Florida – in Jacksonville in 2007 – was a 21-14 victory for Florida State.

Florida State will play seven home games in 2025, with matchups against East Texas A&M and Kent State in September; Miami and Pittsburgh in October; and Wake Forest and Virginia Tech in November.

Future kickoff times and TV selections are still to be determined.

*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics

2025 Florida State Football Schedule:

Week 0: BYE week

Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)

Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M

Week 3: BYE week

Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)

Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia

Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami

Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)

Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford

Week 9: BYE week

Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)

Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson

Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)

Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State

Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)

