New Giants QB has strong words for former FSU star Jameis Winston
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and the stories that followed have been making headlines across the country. From Cam Ward being taken with the No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, Travis Hunter heading to Duval, to Shedeur Sanders sliding down everyone's draft boards after being projected as a potential first-round pick.
The New York Giants traded with the Houston Texans to take Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart with the No. 25 overall pick, and, lo and behold, Dart will be landing in New York with a teammate he aspired to train with.
Most would expect Dart to say Super Bowl Champions Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes but the Kaysville, Utah native chose none other than former Florida State star, Heisman Trophy winner, and National Champion, Jameis Winston.
"So at the combine, they ask you about your story, and they'd be like, 'if you could train with anybody past or present, who would it be?' And everybody was saying Tom Brady, Pat Mahomes, Joe Montana, and I said Jameis Winston," Dart said as he laughed on a video posted by Overtime.
"I wanna train with Jameis. If you really pay attention to his workouts, he is, like, grinding. I feel like he would be the best teammate because you hear everybody talk about him like he is super football intelligent, and I feel like he'd be a really good guy," Dart added.
Winston signed with the Giants on a two-year, $8 million deal in free agency after spending one year with the Cleveland Browns. His on and off the field antics have placed him in fans' hearts at every spot he's landed. It is no surprise that his charisma, locker room-inspiring speeches, and rigorous workout routines would attract the young signal caller.
Now, the two will share a locker room in New York, where Dart will have the chance to learn firsthand from one of the NFL’s most unique personalities.
