Nole Gameday

Former FSU quarterback named 2025 NFL Draft 'loser'

The former Seminole was among multiple former five-star recruits who weren't selected during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) in an arm cast before a game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) in an arm cast before a game against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State had 18 former standouts participate in its annual Pro Day in March. Only two of those players were drafted, sending 16 Seminoles into the undrafted free agent market.

After entering the college ranks as a five-star prospect in 2020, former FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei wasn't selected over the weekend. However, he quickly signed a UDFA free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Despite agreeing to a deal with an NFL team, it's evident that he didn't live up to the lofty expectations on his shoulders. Earlier this week, 247Sports' Brad Crawford named Uiagalelei as one of the biggest losers of the draft.

"Former five-star recruits DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Florida State), Logan Brown (OT, Kansas) and Bru McCoy (WR, Tennessee) were not selected in Saturday's final rounds," Crawford wrote. "Uiagalelei's torpedoed stock was not all that surprising after a lackluster season with the Seminoles, but Brown would've likely had an early-round grade had he not suffered a knee injury earlier in his career. The same goes for McCoy, who had 104 catches for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games for the Vols after transferring from USC."

DJ Uiagalelei
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (4) sets the play against the Southern Methodist Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

According to Rivals, Uiagalelei was among ten former five-star recruits who weren't draft alongside Brown, McCoy, TCU's Marcel Brooks, Penn State's Julian Fleming, TCU's Trey Sanders, Colorado's Kardell Thomas, Missouri's Theo Wease, Jacksonville State's Clay Webb, Florida's Derek Wingo, and Tulane's Mario Williams.

In 2024, Uiagalelei 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In late September, Uiagalelei suffered an injury to his throwing hand that forced him to the sideline for the rest of the season. He was already dealing with a lower-body ailment.

Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. Over his five years with three different programs, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.

Only time will tell if Uiagalelei can prove the doubters wrong.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros