Former FSU quarterback named 2025 NFL Draft 'loser'
Florida State had 18 former standouts participate in its annual Pro Day in March. Only two of those players were drafted, sending 16 Seminoles into the undrafted free agent market.
After entering the college ranks as a five-star prospect in 2020, former FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei wasn't selected over the weekend. However, he quickly signed a UDFA free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Despite agreeing to a deal with an NFL team, it's evident that he didn't live up to the lofty expectations on his shoulders. Earlier this week, 247Sports' Brad Crawford named Uiagalelei as one of the biggest losers of the draft.
"Former five-star recruits DJ Uiagalelei (QB, Florida State), Logan Brown (OT, Kansas) and Bru McCoy (WR, Tennessee) were not selected in Saturday's final rounds," Crawford wrote. "Uiagalelei's torpedoed stock was not all that surprising after a lackluster season with the Seminoles, but Brown would've likely had an early-round grade had he not suffered a knee injury earlier in his career. The same goes for McCoy, who had 104 catches for 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games for the Vols after transferring from USC."
According to Rivals, Uiagalelei was among ten former five-star recruits who weren't draft alongside Brown, McCoy, TCU's Marcel Brooks, Penn State's Julian Fleming, TCU's Trey Sanders, Colorado's Kardell Thomas, Missouri's Theo Wease, Jacksonville State's Clay Webb, Florida's Derek Wingo, and Tulane's Mario Williams.
In 2024, Uiagalelei 84/156 passes for 1,065 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In late September, Uiagalelei suffered an injury to his throwing hand that forced him to the sideline for the rest of the season. He was already dealing with a lower-body ailment.
Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson and also spent a year at Oregon State. Over his five years with three different programs, he completed 779/1,332 passes for 9,384 yards with 61 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. He rushed 380 times for 1,124 yards and 21 more scores.
Only time will tell if Uiagalelei can prove the doubters wrong.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok