Florida State loses out on top transfer target to Miami Hurricanes
Over the last few weeks, Florida State's wide receiver room has become a point of concern. The Seminoles lost a trio of pass-catchers to the portal as junior Hykeem Williams, junior Jordan Scott, and redshirt sophomore Jalen Brown all moved on for various reasons.
That's left the coaching staff searching for an upgrade ahead of the 2025 season and they've been exploring their options.
On Tuesday, Florida State lost out on one of its top targets as Cincinnati wide receiver transfer Tony Johnson committed to the Miami Hurricanes over the Seminoles. FSU got the final visit for Johnson last weekend but it didn't matter with Mario Cristobal pulling out another recruiting win over Mike Norvell.
Johnson is coming off his lone season with the Bearcats. In 2024, he caught 48 passes for 449 yards and led the team with six touchdown catches. He recorded a season-high eight catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 19-13 victory against UCF on October 12. Johnson caught two touchdown passes against Kansas State late in the season.
It's worth noting that Johnson doesn't let the ball go off his hands very often. He posted a 4.9% drop-rate on 68 targets last season.
The Florida native has overcome plenty of adversity at the college level. He began his career as a walk-on at Florida Atlantic in 2021. Johnson entered the rotation as a redshirt freshman and became a starter the following year.
In 2023, Johnson appeared in 12 games and made 11 starts. He caught 37 passes for 411 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson posted a career-high eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in Florida Atlantic's 56-14 victory against South Florida.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver has one season of eligibility remaining. He's ranked as the No. 310 overall transfer and the No. 55 WR transfer according to 247Sports.
Florida State and Miami will face off in October.
Who Has Florida State Landed During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)
Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
