ESPN Lists Four ACC Matchups As Key Games For Florida State In 2024
With only a week until kickoff, the highly anticipated 2024 college football season is right around the corner. After achieving the program's best record in a decade and suffering some of the most devastating losses in 2023, the Florida State Seminoles are eager to get back on the field for a revenge tour.
With that being said, in order for the Seminoles to achieve the same or greater success than the outcome of the 2023 season, there are a few must-win games early in the season that, according to ESPN, could have a major impact on the 2024 season.
In what may be an eye-brow raiser to some fans, one of the key games listed is Florida State's season-opener against Georgia Tech. When you factor the international stage into the equation, the Seminoles need to win the game to start 2024 off on a high note. Boston College, SMU, and Clemson were also mentioned.
"Opening in Ireland against a good Georgia Tech team, then following that up with a Labor Day night game at home against Boston College, should give us a good feel for where Florida State stands right out of the gate. On paper, some might expect the Seminoles to roll over both the Yellow Jackets and Eagles. But playing overseas, no matter the opponent, provides a unique set of challenges. And Boston College nearly upset Florida State a season ago. Two more games in the first half of the schedule to keep an eye on: at SMU on Sept. 28, then home vs. Clemson on Oct. 5," Andrea Adelson wrote.
The week 2 matchup against Boston College is a slightly different scenario than Georgia Tech, however, the need to win remains the same. Last season when the two teams faced off, the Seminoles lost focus and came close to their first loss of the season. Boston College is a team on the rise, and with new head coach Bill O'Brien taking over the program, the Seminoles should expect a challenge for their home opener on Labor Day. They'll get another crack at Thomas Castellanos while getting to face off against old friend Treshaun Ward.
The road contest against SMU in late September will mark the first conference game in the ACC for the Mustangs. A week later, the team takes on Clemson in a crucial rematch that could decide who makes it to Charlotte.
Florida State kicks off the 2024 season on Saturday, August, 24th in Dublin, Ireland against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET or 5:00 PM local time.
