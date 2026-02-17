ESPN Makes Bold Statement About Alabama–FSU Football Rematch

FSU fans looking back to August of 2025, promise screamed, as the Florida State Seminoles tackled the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1, 31-17. Fast forward to 2026, and the 'Noles missed a bowl game, Alabama made their annual appearance in the College Football Playoff, but the end of their home-and-home series could look a little different this time around.

READ MORE: Fresh Florida State Hire Exits for New Job

FSU has a new offensive coordinator in Tim Harris, Jr., and Alabama will be in a similar situation with a quarterback battle. Kevin Sperry, Ashton Daniels, Dean DeNoble, and Malachi Marshall will be vying for the QB1 position in Garnet and Gold, and with former Alabama QB Ty Simpson headed to the NFL, there are question marks surrounding both programs. Quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are expected to have field time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and the matchup could be detrimental to either coach's tenure.

ESPN Names Alabama vs. FSU Rematch a Must-Watch Game

Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) loses his footing against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (20) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

ESPN analyst Harry Lyles Jr. called the matchup a “must-see” game given the notoriety of both programs. It’s expected to land in a prime-time window after last year’s contest kicked off at 3:30 p.m.

"A loss for either the Seminoles or the Crimson Tide will put their coach firmly on the hot seat, assuming both teams enter this game 2-0," Lyles wrote. "I think both Alabama's Kalen DeBoer and FSU's Mike Norvell are really good coaches, but knowing college football fans, the heat will be on for the loser of this one and the margin for error will become pretty much zero."

Described as a wild one, the Seminoles' trip to Bryant-Denny will likely be a slugfest, with two teams looking to re-establish themselves on the national stage.

A Rival Poised For Another Breakout Year

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Andrea Adelson has another ACC contender circled on her calendar. The Miami Hurricanes, fresh off a national title run, will have the country watching to see how they rebound after losing key contributors to the NFL Draft.

"I am intrigued to see whether Miami will remain a national championship contender. What happened in 2025 should not be considered a fluke -- coach Mario Cristobal has spent years stacking top 15 recruiting classes with elite portal talent. This year is no different, with homegrown talent Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher Jr. returning, along with key portal additions Darian Mensah, Cooper Barkate and defensive end Damon Wilson II. Miami was not satisfied just playing for the national title. Miami wants to win it. Is Mensah enough of an upgrade at quarterback to make the difference?"

Florida State is set to face the Crimson Tide on September 19 at a TBA time and will later take on Miami on October 17th at Doak Campbell Stadium.

READ MORE: Florida State Newcomer Tabbed as Potential Bounce-Back Candidate in 2026

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News