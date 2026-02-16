Fresh Florida State Hire Exits for New Job

The Florida State football program has changed immensely since its 2025 season came to an end in Gainesville on one of the final days in November.

Over the last three months, basically everything has shifted in Tallahassee. From the coaching staff to the front office and the roster, there have been plenty of outgoing faces, with a ton of newcomers taking their place.

READ MORE: FSU Football's Easiest Stretch of Games in 2026

February isn't over, but this is turning out to be a chaotic couple of weeks for the Seminoles. At the beginning of the month, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn surprisingly chose to retire, with Florida State promoting wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. to replace him.

FSU is losing another member of its staff shortly after adding him to the program.

Assistant RBs Coach Hired Away By Notre Dame

Oct 22, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) on the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' Mike Singer, Florida State assistant running backs coach Shaun Shivers is expected to be hired by Notre Dame. Shivers will be joining the Fighting Irish as an assistant wide receivers coach.

Shivers just arrived at FSU in January, reuniting with Malzahn after signing with him at Auburn as a four-star prospect in the 2018 class. With Malzahn hanging up the whistle, it might've led Shivers to look elsewhere.

A rising coach, Shivers is still early in his post-playing career. He was the running backs coach and head track and field coach at Chaminade-Madonna High School in 2024. Shivers helped lead the program to another state championship before making the move to the college level.

Shivers spent the 2025 campaign as an offensive assistant at Eastern Michigan.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native played for Auburn for four years, rushing for 1,080 yards and eight touchdowns. He moved on to Indiana for his fifth and final season of college football in 2022, compiling 592 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Shivers had a brief stint with the Seattle Seahawks after going undrafted in 2023. He also played for the BC Lions in the Canadian Football League.

Diving Into Florida State's Offseason Coaching Changes

New Hires:

Kam Martin, Running Backs Coach (Tulsa)

Nick Williams, EDGE Coach and Pass-Rushing Specialist (Syracuse)

Blue Adams, Cornerbacks Coach (Michigan State)

Jake Rothschiller, Assistant Linebackers Coach (Minot State)

Brady White, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach (Arizona State)

Juwan Dowels, Defensive Graduate Assistant (IMG Academy)

John Garrett, General Manager of Player Personnel (Duke)

Taylor Edwards, Director of Football and Player Acquisition (Miami)

Gabe Fertitta, Director of Football Strategy/Offensive Assistant (Nicholls State)

Mitch Ciombor, Director of High School Scouting (Duke)

Promotions:

Austin Tucker, Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Harris Jr., Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Ernie Sims, Linebackers Coach (expected)

Departures:

Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (Retirement)

Tony Tokarz, Quarterbacks Coach (Buffalo)

David Johnson, Running Backs Coach (Arkansas)

John Papuchis, Linebackers Coach (Missouri)

Patrick Surtain Sr., Defensive Backs Coach (Fired)

Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Buffalo)

Brendan Bognar, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Missouri)

D'Mitri Emmanuel, Offensive Graduate Assistant (Kansas State)

Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Missouri)

Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (Oklahoma)

Shaun Shivers, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Notre Dame)

READ MORE: Former FSU Football Starter Receives Big News Before NFL Draft

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News