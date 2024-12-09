Ex-Florida State Quarterback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal for a Second Time
The 2024 NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open again and players across the country are looking for programs with better fits and greener pastures ahead of the 2025 season. The Florida State Seminoles have already seen 11 scholarship players announce their intentions to hit the portal this cycle after a 2-10 season that left a lot to be desired.
Former Florida State quarterback AJ Duffy, who transferred to San Diego State following the 2023 season, is entering the transfer portal yet again after being unable to obtain the role of lead signal-caller under center. The Aztecs finished their season near the bottom of the Mountain West at 3-9.
READ MORE: Florida State Reserve Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal
Duffy lost the job to former three-star quarterback Danny O'Neil and did not appear in a game in 2024. During his time at Florida State, he played in four games, completing two passes for 26 yards and one touchdown in addition to a 5-yard rush as a true freshman, he was also on the ACC Honor Roll and was a Seminole Scholar.
With two years of eligibility remaining, there should be interest from other programs for the California native. He was a former 4-star recruit who competed at IMG Academy. Prior to that, he helped lead the Rancho Verde High Mustangs to an 11-1 record and the quarterfinal round of the CIF Division 2 Southern Section Championships as a sophomore.
Florida State players who are currently in the transfer portal include redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, redshirt freshman defensive end Lamont Green Jr., redshirt sophomore offensive line Julian Armella, junior tight end Brian Courtney and redshirt senior wide receiver Darion Williamson have declared their intentions to move on.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal