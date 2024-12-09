Florida State Reserve Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal
Nine scholarship players from the Florida State Seminoles have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The Seminoles are focused on flipping the roster this offseason to rebound from a 2-10 campaign.
On Monday afternoon, news broke that redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Julian Armella plans to move on from FSU. Armella is coming off his third season with the program, spending the majority of that time as a reserve working with the scout team. He was a member of the ACC Championship team in 2023.
Armella appeared in seven games in 2024, only seeing action on special teams. He never made an appearance on the depth chart despite struggles and injuries along the offensive line which persisted all season. Armella made six appearances in 2023 and four appearances in 2022.
The Florida native signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in 2022. At the time, landing his signature over Florida, LSU, and Alabama was a big win for the Seminoles. Armella's father, Enzo Armella, played on the defensive line for the Seminoles from 1991-94 and was part of the 1993 National Championship team.
Armella is expected to have two seasons of eligibility remaining at the college level. He stands at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. Armella Jr. is the ninth scholarship player from Florida State's roster to enter the portal since the conclusion of a 2-10 season. Redshirt senior wide receiver Deuce Spann, redshirt junior tight end Jackson West, redshirt junior defensive end Byron Turner Jr, redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye, senior defensive back Omarion Cooper, redshirt sophomore linebacker Omar Graham Jr., sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill, and redshirt freshman defensive end have declared their intentions to move on.
Florida State has ten scholarship offensive linemen eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Jacob Rizy, redshirt senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt senior Bryson Estes, redshirt junior Bryson Estes, redshirt sophomore Andre' Otto, redshirt sophomore Lucas Simmons, redshirt freshman Manasse Itete, redshirt freshman Jon Daniels, redshirt freshman Tye Helton, and redshirt freshman Jayden Todd.
The Seminoles signed four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret during the Early Signing Period.
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
