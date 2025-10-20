Nole Gameday

Fans erupt after Florida State's shocking decision on Mike Norvell's future

Florida State football fans and former players aren't pleased with the current state of the program in Tallahassee.

Tommy Mire

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Saying the days of college football have changed is an understatement. Between the NIL era, the transfer portal, constant coaching turnover, money grabs, and a shifting culture of what it means to work hard and reap the reward, the sport barely resembles what it was a decade ago.

Some Florida State fans might bristle at this next point, but Deion Sanders once said, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.” The relationship with Sanders has soured in parts of the fan base, but that line feels more relevant now than perhaps at any other moment in college football.

Sans a complete run of the table for Mike Norvell, the only guaranteed outcome in today’s version of college football is the paycheck. In a sport where branding and buyouts often outpace results, the line between “paid good” and “played good” has never been thinner.

And if I’m quoting FSU greats, another comes to mind. Bobby Bowden once said there are four stages of coaching: first, you lose big; then you lose small; then you win small; and then you win big. But lately, it feels like Florida State has been sprinting through all four stages in a loop rather than climbing them in order.

The administration has responded after Florida State's fourth loss with what could be described as a familiar playbook: affirm the fanbase, acknowledge the standard, and call for patience. But while the statement projects composure, fans and alumni are reading between the lines, forming their own conclusions about what “evaluation at season’s end” really means.

Social Media Says the Verdict Is Already In

Mike Norvell
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell after losing the game to the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.

Former Players Speak Out

LeRoy Butler
Green Bay Packer strong safety LeRoy Butler celebrates a sack on Brad Johnson, (lower left) against Tampa Bay, in Lambeau field on Sunday, Nov. 4th, 2001.

Former FSU defensive back Greedy Vance

College Football Hall of Famer Marvin Jones

Super Bowl Champion LeRoy Butler

Former Linebacker Dontavious Jackson

Former WR Kentron Poitier

While the Seminoles have drifted back into national punchline territory, there is still time to gather the pieces scattered over the past two seasons. Running the table might not be enough, and given the remaining schedule, it might not even be feasible.

It starts with Wake Forest in early November, but among donors, boosters, and fans, there is an overwhelming sense that this could mark the beginning of the end for the current coaching staff.

