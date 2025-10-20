Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football vs. Wake Forest
There's a dark cloud hanging over Tallahassee with the Florida State Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell in a precarious position. Alas, there is still football to be played and the administration has publicly put their support behind Norvell, for now.
Florida State doesn't have a game this weekend. The Seminoles are sitting on four consecutive defeats and will have some time off to reflect on the failures.
Following the week away from the field, Florida State will return to Doak Campbell Stadium for a conference game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, November 1. The Seminoles will enter the game as losers of nine straight outings against ACC opponents.
Wake Forest is 4-2 after winning consecutive games on the road. The Demon Deacons dominated Oregon State on Saturday, putting up a 39-14 victory.
On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 10 (October 31-November 1).
When Will FSU-Wake Forest Kick Off?
According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Wake Forest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network on Saturday, November 1.
Considering the late kickoff, it will be interesting to see how fans respond. First off, how many will even show up for the game? For the supporters who do make their way to the stands, what will the attitude be like?
Florida State fans are a loud and proud group. Last season, there was a vocal call for Brock Glenn to enter the game when DJ Uiagalelei was struggling. Everyone in the stadium could hear it, including coaches and players. This one could get ugly if the Seminoles don't perform. Even if they do, things are too far gone at this stage.
FSU holds a 31-9-1 all-time edge against Wake Forest. However, the Demon Deacons have walked away victorious in three of the last four meetings. That included decisive wins over Norvell in 2021 (35-14) and 2022 (31-21).
Wake Forest has made significant changes sice the last time it faced Florida State. Longtime head coach Dave Clawson stepped down late in 2024, leading the program to bring in Jake Dickert from Washington State.
The Demon Deacons are slated to host the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, October 25, before traveling to Florida State. That game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on The CW if fans want to get an early look at the Seminoles' next opponent.
