Father Of Florida State Quarterback Speaks On Offensive Struggles
Florida State's offense is off to a sluggish start through the first four games of the 2024 season. The Seminoles have been held to less than 20 points in their last three outings and have only scored a total of 60 points in 16 quarters of action.
By the numbers, FSU holds the eighth-worst total offense (No. 126/133) in the country, the fourth-worst rushing offense (No. 130/133), and the eighth-worst scoring offense (No. 126/No. 133). The results haven't been pretty as the Seminoles have scored six touchdowns in four games.
To put that in comparison, Florida State found the end zone six times in its season-opening victory against LSU last year.
Redshirt senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been at the forefront of the public outcry surrounding FSU's start. He's completed 72/126 passes (57.1%) for 843 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions along with taking 11 sacks. While Uiagalelei hasn't played consistently, the rest of the pieces around him haven't performed up to expectation either.
The running game hasn't been able to get going while the offensive line has already started eight different players. As far as the passing games, drops have plagued the tight ends and wide receivers at times. Uiagalelei could be better but he needs help from his supporting cast as well if the offense is ever going to figure things out.
With a lot of noise surrounding the performance of Florida State's quarterback, Uiagalelei's father offered his opinion on the offensive struggles in a post to social media after the win over Cal.
"We all recognize that when there are any offensive struggles, the responsibility ultimately rests on the QB since everything begins with him. DJ consistently takes responsibility for his errors and makes no excuses. He knows what he signed up for and the responsibilities that come with being a QB at a historic school like FSU."
"Outside of football, as a father, it’s hard to see your son face challenges, but my faith remains strong. I believe that God chooses his toughest soldiers for the hardest battles. Therefore, for me, it’s not about questioning why DJ, but rather asking why not DJ."
"You can question his play, but never his heart or his character."
"Philippians 4:13"
On Monday, head coach Mike Norvell confirmed that the Seminoles will stick with Uiagalelei as their starting quarterback. Fans calling for redshirt freshman Brock Glenn and true freshman Luke Kromenhoek will have to wait until at least later into the season to see a potential change.
"Yes. Obviously, we all have the opportunity to go out and get better and that's gonna be the push throughout the course of this week," Norvell said at his press conference to begin the week. "There were some good things DJ did in some very critical moments and there were things where he has to be better and it's the same for other guys across the board."
"We're going to continue to push, continue to evaluate what we have to do in every area, not just at quarterback, across the board," Norvell continued. "We've got to go score points, we've got to be better offensively than what we've been. It's a challenge for every person - coaches, players, all of us. We're going to continue to push to do everything in our power to make sure that becomes the reality of how we operate."
Florida State and Uiagalelei return to action on Saturday, September 28, at 8:00 p.m. against the SMU Mustangs. The contest, which is set to be televised on the ACC Network, will mark the first true road game for the Seminoles this season.
