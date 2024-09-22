BREAKING: Four-Star RB Byron Louis Commits To FSU Football
It goes without saying that Florida State could use some good news after the program finally snapped its winless start to the 2024 season. The Seminoles got that on Saturday evening in the form of a win against Cal coupled with a victory on the recruiting trail.
According to his social media, four-star running back Byron Louis has committed to FSU over a top-four that also included Wisconsin, Miami, and Georgia. This is a big pickup for the Seminoles as Louis is a prospect that the coaching staff has coveted for quite some time.
The Florida native was one of the top remaining uncommitted targets on a slim recruiting board. He took his final official visit to Tallahassee in late June. Louis also visited the Badgers, Hurricanes, and Bulldogs. He built a strong relationship with head coach Mike Norvell, running backs coach David Johnson, and multiple other members of the staff.
“What stands out to me about Florida State is, yes you expect them to come to you, but honestly, you have to want to be here. You have to want to be coached by these coaches, you have to want to learn, you have to want to be a team player, you have to want to be the best you,” Louis said to NoleGameday previously. “You know, coach Norvell always says, if you’re not willing to be the best you, if you’re not willing to be the best teammate, the best human, the best son if you’re not willing to be the best then don’t come here. I feel as if that’s very important because not everybody can come here, not everybody is invited here, not everybody is able to wear that garnet and gold.”
Louis is off to a hot start to a senior season as he's rushed 65 times for 466 yards and four touchdowns while catching ten passes for 109 yards and another score. He's already recorded 100+ rushing yards in two games after doing so five times all of last year. His 2023 campaign was notable as well as Louis recorded 160 carries for 1,224 yards and 18 touchdowns as American Heritage made a deep playoff run.
The Seminoles remain in pursuit of four-star running back Ousmane Kromah, who will be on campus this weekend. Kromah plans to announce his decision on September 28 with FSU, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee in the hunt for his pledge.
With the addition of Louis, Florida State holds 12 verbal commitments in its 2025 class. The haul ranks No. 29 in the country.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pound running back is regarded as the No. 221 overall prospect, the No. 17 RB, and the No. 35 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
