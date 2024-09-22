Florida State Opens As Underdog In Road Matchup Against SMU Mustangs
Florida State has a victory under its belt and potentially a little momentum with the team preparing to travel for its first true road game at SMU. For the second straight week, the Seminoles will play a new conference opponent after the Mustangs joined the ACC over the summer. The contest will mark SMU's ACC debut.
The Mustangs are off to a 3-1 start after taking down Nevada, HCU (FCS), and TCU while coming up short against BYU. SMU scored 66 points in its victory against the Horned Frogs which was also the first game that the team turned to redshirt sophomore quarterback Kevin Jennings.
The Seminoles finally covered the spread on Saturday night after taking down Cal in Tallahassee. The win was a rebound following three straight losses where Florida State was considered the favorite. Heading on the road against an explosive offense, FSU finds itself as an underdog in the opening betting odds for the first time this season.
According to early lines from DraftKings, Florida State is a +4.5 underdog against the Mustangs. The book hasn't listed odds for the Money Line or over/under yet.
It's hard to see the Seminoles winning this game if their offense can't get going. SMU has only scored less than 20 points once in four games while FSU hasn't crossed that mark since the season-opening loss to Georgia Tech. The defense can only hold up for so long when the other side of the ball puts up just 39 total points in three games.
Florida State will have to hold up the Mustangs on the ground. SMU only passed 19 times last week as its offense averaged 5.7 yards per carry and put up 238 rushing yards along with three touchdowns. The Seminoles have only surrendered an average of 86 rushing yards in the last two games after being gashed by Georgia Tech and Boston College.
Florida State and SMU will kick off at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
