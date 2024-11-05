Five True Freshmen Who Should Play More in FSU’s Final Three Games
There has been a rallying cry across the Florida State fanbase for a freshman movement in a last-ditch effort to save FSU's historically bad season. A vast majority of the talking heads were convinced that the 2024 Seminoles would, at the very least, be competent on the gridiron. A myriad of problems has taken the 'Noles to 1-8, and while the team has been taken out of bowl eligibility and playoff contention, building for the future seems to be the best route moving forward if Florida State's aspirations to stand at the top of the ACC still remain.
FSU had one of the top recruiting classes in the country heading into 2024, landing at No. 11 from the high school ranks and a composite ranking of No. 12, including transfers. The influx of talent heading into Tallahassee, Florida, was—and still is—promising. The lack of in-game experience has hindered Florida State, but as the back half of the season begins, building for the future is more critical than ever, and many of their newcomers could benefit from valuable in-game experience while adjusting to the speed of the game.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell on FSU Football's Historically Bad Season: 'I Am Shocked'
Here are five true freshmen who should see the field heading into the last three games of the season:
Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
This one is a little obvious, but there are some wavering opinions on whether they should save his redshirt if the intention is for him to be the face of the Seminole squad moving forward. As a top-tier recruit out of Benedictine Military High School, Kromenhoek has already flashed poise and playmaking ability as a true freshman during his three appearances this season. None of the quarterbacks have benefited from generally poor offensive line play, but a decision needs to be made on whether the ESPN top-300 recruit should get the nod and continue to help build the offense around him.
He had a decent showing in Miami and was 6-for-14 for 61 yards, but made an impact with his legs, leading the team in rushing yards with 71. He had one of the most important runs of the game on a 40-plus-yard scramble that put the team into scoring position. But in the UNC loss, he couldn't seem to get his feet under him and threw two interceptions on seven attempts.
The value of a redshirt has changed in the transfer portal era, but if Kromenhoek is going to earn the job under center moving forward, in-game reps could do wonders for the potential star. The question still remains on whether or not he or Brock Glenn should get the start moving forward and with a nagging injury to Kromenhoek, it might be better to save his redshirt.
Wide Receiver Elijah Moore
Moore has been one of the more sure-handed receivers in this freshman class alongside Lawayne McCoy and BJ Gibson. Ranked as the No. 6 prospect out of Maryland, he came in as a highly-touted recruit, and as the season progresses, he should see some more burn as Florida State still tries to figure things out. He's only been targeted 14 times this year but has shown promise in practice.
He had 372 yards and five touchdowns on 23 receptions in six games his junior year. He's listed at 6'4", 204 pounds, and the 'Noles need another outside threat to keep defenses honest. They have Darion Williamson (6'3", 202) and Kentron Poitier (6'3", 203), but neither of those two upperclassmen can string together multiple productive games. I'm not saying they shouldn't be playing but Moore will definitely get his opportunity sooner than later.
Defensive Back Charles Lester III
Lester is interesting because he was one of the highest-rated recruits in Florida State's class. He was the No. 3 cornerback in 2024 and has worked his way off the scout team. The amount of talent in the defensive back room is noticeable, and Lester making that jump early on shows that he can be a top talent in the future. His issues with some of the playbook may be keeping him off the field, but as the season progresses, familiarity with Adam Fuller’s defense should put him closer to being in the rotation. Lester has held his own in practice, going against the ones and twos, but at this point, "matchup nightmare" wouldn’t be the phrase I would use.
He's a sticky corner with a good eye for the ball. Although he has good instincts, he is still adjusting to the speed of the college game.
Wide Receiver BJ Gibson
Gibson is another player with a ton of potential, and it'll be interesting to see how he develops within the Seminole offense. There have been multiple moments at practice this year that have turned heads.
Ranked as the No. 22 athlete in America, once he gets more familiar with the playbook, you should see a lot more out of him. He can already make plays on the ball against some of the veteran FSU defensive backs.
Like most players on this list, he could benefit from another year in a college strength and conditioning program. At 6'0" and 190 pounds, he is around the size of where I think FSU wants him to be but the work ethic that Josh Storms has established in the weight room can help develop his potential. He has promise to break out in the back half of the season.
Running Back Micahi Danzy
I'm sure this is part of the strength and conditioning staff’s plans, but Danzy’s world-class track speed cannot be understated. At 6'1", 185 pounds, a few extra pounds could benefit him—if his body type can handle the added weight without compromising his elite speed to the point that it diminishes this aspect of his game.
Danzy was a local 4-star prospect out of Tallahassee, ranked as the country’s 14th-best athlete in the 2024 class. He’s dealt with bumps and bruises in the preseason, but in such a depleted running back room, getting Danzy in space could provide a spark. However, I don’t believe he is big enough to run between the tackles, and with this year’s offensive line, his success might come from passes out in the flats.
Now, as a freshman, I see him more so in the slot, but developmental-wise, he could be the next or exceed Lawrance Toafili (who is likely going to be playing on Sundays next year). Danzy has an extremely high ceiling. To put it bluntly, the guy is a lightning bolt in the open field and a few extra pounds could only benefit him as an accent behind a bigger-bodied Kam Davis.
(Honorable Mention) Defensive Back Ricky Knight III
At the very least, get this guy on special teams. He's strung together multiple productive practices and is decent in coverage as a freshman. As with most on this list, it is going to take time for him to adjust to the speed of the game, but there is a lot of promise in what he's shown on the practice field. I'm not a coach, but some things stand out with him, and you would probably hear a lot more about him if he weren't wearing a different number every week on the practice squad.
Knight was rated as the No. 17 athlete in 2024 and the No. 50 overall prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports. The defensive back room is packed with talented freshmen but throwing him into the mix would benefit his development, even if it is only on return coverages.
READ MORE: Florida State Releases Nine 'Notes To Know' For Road Game Against Notre Dame
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Full Comments From Mike Norvell Following Florida State's Defeat To North Carolina
• UNC Head Coach Mack Brown "Embarrassed" After First Win Against Florida State
• Highest and Lowest Graded Players From Florida State's Loss To North Carolina
• Florida State Linebacker Carted Off In Game Against North Carolina