Florida State Releases Nine 'Notes To Know' For Road Game Against Notre Dame
The Florida State Seminoles opened up the week by releasing their game notes for the upcoming contest against Notre Dame. The release included nine 'notes to know' for the road matchup in South Bend.
- Florida State hits the road for the final time in 2024 this week, traveling to Notre Dame for a Saturday night contest.
- The Seminoles are tied for 1st in the nation with five blocked kicks this season, courtesy of four field goals and one punt block, after blocking one field goal vs. Cal, one at SMU and two vs. Clemson and adding a punt block at Duke. Florida State is one of only two teams in the country to block at least one kick in four different games against FBS opponents, and its four-game streak with at least one blocked kick between the SMU and Duke games is the longest nationally this season. FSU's 14 blocked kicks under Mike Norvell are tied for 6th nationally and tied for 2nd among P4 conference programs since the start of the 2020 season.
- Florida State ranks 1st in the country with a net punting average of 46.23 yards per punt. Alex Mastromanno's average of 49.3 yards per punt is 1st nationally, and Mastromanno also leads the country in 50+-yard punts with 24. He has by far the most 50- yard punts with one or fewer touchbacks this season as the next-closest punter has 15.
- Ryan Fitzgerald is the only kicker in the country with five made field goals from at least 52 yards - converting from 59, 56, 54, 53 and 52 yards this season - and the only kicker in FSU history to make three career field goals from at least 54 yards. He has matched the FSU single-season record with five 50-yard field goals and is one of three kickers nationally with five 50-yard field goals in 2024. He's one of three kickers in the nation, and the only one in the ACC, still perfect on field goals with at least 10 attempts this season.
- Florida State ranks 1st in the country with 18 successful 4th-down conversions this season. The Seminoles have converted at least one 4th down in eight games this year, including a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brock Glenn to Ja'Khi Douglas on 4th-and-3 against North Carolina. FSU converted four 4th-down attempts against both Clemson and Miami and is the only P4 conference team with at least four 4th-down conversions in multiple games this season.
- Florida State is the only team in the ACC and one of two nationally with a kickoff return touchdown in each of the last three seasons. Samuel Singleton Jr., extended FSU's streak to three straight years with a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the second half at Duke. Last year, Deuce Spann had a 99-yard kickoff return touchdown at home against the Blue Devils, and in 2022 Trey Benson recorded FSU's first kickoff return touchdown since the 2013 season when he returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a score against Boston College.
- FSU has started eight different offensive line combinations through nine games this season, the most in the country in 2024 and the most by Florida State since 2019. Ten offensive linemen have made at least one start, also the most for FSU in one season since 2019. Last year, in 14 games, Florida State started four offensive line combinations and eight different offensive linemen.
- Florida State held Duke to 70 passing yards, recording a season-high eight pass breakups, and 180 yards of total offense. The passing yards total is the fewest allowed by an ACC team against a P4 conference opponent this season, and the Seminoles' pass breakups total was their highest since registering 10 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game victory.
- The Seminoles registered 7.0 sacks in the win over Cal, its most in a game since also having 7.0 in the 2023 ACC Championship Game and the most allowed by the Bears in a game since October 19, 2019. That sack total is also the 2nd-most by an ACC team against an FBS opponent this season and tied for the 10th-highest single-game sacks total nationally in 2024.
