Florida State, DJ Uiagalelei Named Losers After Georgia Tech Defeat
The Florida State Seminoles suffered heartbreak this past weekend in Dublin, Ireland when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pulled off an upset 24-21 victory in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic. As with every Monday after the college football season has commenced, there will be analysts naming the biggest winners of the weekend and, subsequently, the biggest losers.
Although kicker Ryan Fitzgerald helped the Seminoles cling on with career-setting field goals and was named ACC Player of the Week alongside defensive back Shyheim Brown, there was a lot left to be desired in terms of how the 'Noles limped into the season.
Ultimately, the lack of explosiveness hurt a rebuilt FSU offense in a surprising loss to Georgia Tech. Uiagalelei managed 7.1 yards per throw overall, and the running game mustered only 3.2 yards per carry—but 58 of the Seminoles' 98 rushing yards happened on the first drive.- David Kenyon, BleacherReport.com
There were bright spots, yes. Beyond that initial drive, Uiagalelei hit a couple of key fourth-down passes on a game-tying possession in the fourth quarter. Florida State has upside in its scoring attack.
But on this day in Dublin, the 'Noles failed the first test.
Yes, there were some critical moments for Florida State, with gained and missed opportunities, which ultimately led to them falling to Georgia Tech, despite being 10.5-point favorites heading into the matchup.
"At a minimum, the loss in Dublin recalibrates the hype around FSU and resets the expectations at somewhere closer to eight wins instead of 10 or more," Paul Myerberg of USA Today wrote.
Florida State knew what it was getting with Oregon State transfer DJ Uiagalelei, and he was 12-of-14 passing in the first half for 94 yards with no turnovers, so the blame shouldn't solely rest on him. Multiple kinks will need to be ironed out if the 'Noles want to chase another ACC title and College Football Playoff appearance.
The question for Norvell is whether the Seminoles need more than that to win another ACC title — and after one game, the answer is a resounding yes. But there are things you can do to build around Uiagalelei, as Oregon State and former coach Jonathan Smith did last season. That he'll protect the football is one big bonus; that he can be a weapon on the ground is another, though he was lightly used as a runner in the opener.- Paul Meyerberg, USAToday.com
While Georgia Tech snuck up on Florida State, there is no rest in the near future for the 'Noles. Boston College is traveling to town on September 2 and could also present the plague of problems that the Yellow Jackets did up front. They have Memphis and Cal before traveling to SMU and then will have to claw through the No. 14 Clemson Tigers if they want to keep their bid alive.
