Eight FSU football standouts earn All-ACC honors
Eight FSU football student-athletes were recognized on the 2025 All-ACC teams announced Tuesday, led by first-team selections Duce Robinson and Luke Petitbon.
Robinson earned the most votes among all players on his way to first-team honors at wide receiver. The junior from Phoenix produced the 14th season of 1,000 receiving yards in FSU history and became only the 11th different FSU receiver to accomplish the feat. He caught 56 passes for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns, producing FSU’s first 1,000-yard season since 2019 and moving to ninth on the program’s single-season receiving yards list.
Robinson leads the ACC and ranks eighth nationally in total receiving yards and with his average of 90.1 receiving yards per game. In conference games, Robinson’s average of 102.8 receiving yards per game is the highest among all P4 conferences. He averaged 19.30 yards per reception in 2025, the second-highest average per catch in the ACC behind teammate Micahi Danzy and 11th nationally.
Robinson’s five games with more than 120 yards are the most in the ACC and second among all receivers in the country, while his ACC-best three games with more than 140 yards rank third nationally. He also leads the ACC in 20-, 30-, and 40-yard catches. His 12 receptions of at least 30 yards are third in the country and the most among all P4 receivers.
Petitbon is the ACC’s first-team center after starting all 12 games for the Seminoles in 2025. He led FSU with 795 snaps on offense, helping to spearhead a unit that leads the ACC and ranks ninth nationally in total offense with an average of 472.1 yards per game.
The Seminoles also have the ACC’s best rushing offense with an average of 218.7 yards per game on the ground, lead the conference with 15.21 yards per completion and have the ACC’s most efficient third-down offense after converting 50.9 percent of third-down opportunities.
Petitbon did not allow a sack in 2025 and was FSU’s highest-graded lineman with a job grade of 90 percent. The Annapolis, Maryland, native earned Outland Trophy National Player of the Week and ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week recognition for his performance in FSU’s season-opening 31-17 defeat of No. 8 Alabama.
Safety Earl Little Jr. earned second-team All-ACC accolades. He finished the season with a team-high 76 tackles, including 2.0 for loss, a team-best four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Little’s interceptions total ranked fourth in the ACC and 16th in the country, and the Fort Lauderdale native had a streak of three straight games with an interception that was the longest in the ACC this season and longest at FSU since 2016.
Five Seminoles garnered honorable mention recognition on the all-conference team. Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. earned all-conference acclaim for the second straight season, while defensive lineman Mandrell Desir, offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV, tight end Randy Pittman Jr. and defensive back Jerry Wilson gained all-conference honors for the first time.
Jackson recorded 45 tackles, including 3.0 for loss with 1.0 sacks, and one quarterback hurry while starting all 12 games at defensive tackle. Despite being a constant focus of double and triple teams from the opposing offensive line, Jackson made at least three tackles in each of the final 11 games of the season and ended with a career-high seven stops at NC State followed by six stops at Florida.
Desir made an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2025 and was the only freshman defensive lineman to earn all-conference recognition. The Miami native played all 12 games with two starts and recorded 30 tackles, including 7.5 for loss with 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.
His 6.5 sacks ranked eighth in the ACC, most among freshmen, and were third nationally among freshmen. His sacks total also is the third-most for a true freshman in FSU history and most since two-time Pro Bowl selection Brian Burns’ 9.5 in 2016.
Leonard started at left guard in all 11 games he played in 2025. In addition to helping block for the ACC’s leader in total offense, Leonard also was recognized for his contributions off the field. The Cocoa, Florida, native was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and a semifinalist for the Wuerffel Trophy in recognition of his dedication to community service, which included a service trip to Argentina and visiting breast cancer patients at Moffitt Cancer Center.
Pittman started all nine games he played in his first season in Tallahassee. The Panama City native showcased his ability to impact all areas of the offense, catching 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns, rushing seven times for 37 yards and three touchdowns and completing a four-yard touchdown pass. His three rushing touchdowns are the most by a tight end in 2025 and most for an ACC tight end since 2019.
Pittman became only the third player in FSU history with a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in the same game when he hit the trifecta at Virginia. In that game, he scored a two-yard rushing touchdown on the first carry of his career, then threw a touchdown on his first collegiate pass before catching an 11-yard touchdown to send the game to overtime.
Wilson started all 12 games at cornerback and recorded 42 tackles, including 1.0 for loss, three interceptions, three pass breakups and one forced fumble. His interceptions total ranked seventh in the ACC, and he was one of eight players with at least three interceptions and at least three pass breakups in 2025. The Kissimmee native registered a season-high six tackles at Stanford and also made five stops vs. Virginia Tech and in the season finale at Florida.
Florida State has earned 64 All-ACC honors in head coach Mike Norvell’s six seasons and has had at least six all-conference honorees each of the last five years, including a program-record 25 in 2023.
*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics
