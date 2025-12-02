Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier takes shot at FSU, Mike Norvell
Coaching changes are happening at a rapid rate across college football. The Florida Gators recently let go of head coach Billy Napier and replaced him with Tulane's Jon Sumrall in hopes of competing in the SEC and in the Sunshine State moving forward.
The move might sting Florida State fans, as FSU is coming off its second losing season in a row under head coach Mike Norvell, and a large portion of the fan base is left wondering why the Seminoles haven't moved to replace the man seated at the helm.
READ MORE: Lawayne McCoy reflects on frustrating season, future for Florida State
Spurrier Takes Shot at Florida State
There has been a lot of speculation from people on the outside looking in that FSU just isn't financially able to pay off Norvell, as he is owed 58.7 million dollars if he is fired before his contract ends in 2031. Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier (1990-01) appeared on Another Dooley Noted Podcast and perpetuated those rumors, saying that Florida State "has issues up there."
"Yeah, FSU, they've got some issues up there," Spurrier said. "They've got a coach that they can't get rid of because they don't have the money to let him go, and so that is where they're at, and fortunately, we had enough money to pay our guy off."
Florida State Standing by Norvell
The Florida State Seminoles administration has vowed to retain Norvell following a "comprehensive evaluation" of the program, while agreeing that changes were needed. The financial reality, program continuity, and other issues were all promised to be addressed in a November statement.
"In addition to addressing the reality that on-field results have been far from acceptable to the FSU standard, we also realize our responsibilities as stewards of program revenues and how to best allocate those dollars to compete at an elite level – something we will not compromise,” FSU Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins said. “Throughout the assessment, one goal will remain beyond all others - achieving sustained championship-level success."
One thing is for sure: the commentary about Florida State's struggles won't change until they put more wins in the win column on their current trajectory, and another is that rivals won't hesitate to take shots when given the chance.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell apologizes to FSU football fans after ugly loss to Florida
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok