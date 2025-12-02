Nole Gameday

Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier takes shot at FSU, Mike Norvell

The commentary continues to pile on the Seminoles.

Tommy Mire

Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier is acknowledged for his recent induction into the college football hall of fame during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Volunteers 26-20. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun/Correspondent] 2017
Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier is acknowledged for his recent induction into the college football hall of fame during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators beat the Volunteers 26-20. [Cyndi Chambers/ Gainesville Sun/Correspondent] 2017 / Cyndi Chambers / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Coaching changes are happening at a rapid rate across college football. The Florida Gators recently let go of head coach Billy Napier and replaced him with Tulane's Jon Sumrall in hopes of competing in the SEC and in the Sunshine State moving forward.

The move might sting Florida State fans, as FSU is coming off its second losing season in a row under head coach Mike Norvell, and a large portion of the fan base is left wondering why the Seminoles haven't moved to replace the man seated at the helm.

READ MORE: Lawayne McCoy reflects on frustrating season, future for Florida State

Spurrier Takes Shot at Florida State

Florida Head coach Steve Spurrier
Florida Head coach Steve Spurrier waves to the crowd after singing the school's alma mater after the Gators beat Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida on October 31,1998 (Greg Lovett/Palm Beach Post) / Greg Lovett / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There has been a lot of speculation from people on the outside looking in that FSU just isn't financially able to pay off Norvell, as he is owed 58.7 million dollars if he is fired before his contract ends in 2031. Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier (1990-01) appeared on Another Dooley Noted Podcast and perpetuated those rumors, saying that Florida State "has issues up there."

"Yeah, FSU, they've got some issues up there," Spurrier said. "They've got a coach that they can't get rid of because they don't have the money to let him go, and so that is where they're at, and fortunately, we had enough money to pay our guy off."

Florida State Standing by Norvell

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell
Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images / Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Florida State Seminoles administration has vowed to retain Norvell following a "comprehensive evaluation" of the program, while agreeing that changes were needed. The financial reality, program continuity, and other issues were all promised to be addressed in a November statement.

"In addition to addressing the reality that on-field results have been far from acceptable to the FSU standard, we also realize our responsibilities as stewards of program revenues and how to best allocate those dollars to compete at an elite level – something we will not compromise,” FSU Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins said. “Throughout the assessment, one goal will remain beyond all others - achieving sustained championship-level success."

One thing is for sure: the commentary about Florida State's struggles won't change until they put more wins in the win column on their current trajectory, and another is that rivals won't hesitate to take shots when given the chance.

READ MORE: Mike Norvell apologizes to FSU football fans after ugly loss to Florida

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football