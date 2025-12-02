Nole Gameday

FSU football flips IMG Academy standout from Syracuse Orange

The Seminoles are adding a massive recruit to #Tribe26.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Early Signing Period officially opens on Wednesday as the Florida State Seminoles look to close strong on the recruiting trail despite failing to make the postseason for the second straight year.

FSU is getting an early start on the action.

READ MORE: Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier takes shot at FSU, Mike Norvell

Before the festivities truly begin, the Seminoles are making an addition to #Tribe26.

Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr. Flips From Syracuse To FSU

Steven Pickard Jr.
Steven Pickard Jr./IG

On Tuesday afternoon, three-star offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr. announced he was flipping his commitment from Syracuse to Florida State. Pickard Jr. had been committed to the Orange since January.

The Seminoles have continued to pursue Pickard Jr. throughout the fall. He was on campus for the win over East Texas A&M and the loss to Pittsburgh. Florida State officially extended Pickard Jr. a scholarship on Monday.

It didn't take him long to shake up his recruitment.

The South Carolina native transferred to IMG Academy and served as the starting right tackle for the Marauders during the 2025 campaign. He could play inside or outside at the college level.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 2473 overall prospect, the No. 227 IOL, and the No. 270 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Pickard Jr., Florida State holds 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 13 in the country.

The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star RB Amari Thomas

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley

Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Three-Star LB Daylen Green

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield

READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles Recruiting