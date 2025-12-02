FSU football flips IMG Academy standout from Syracuse Orange
The Early Signing Period officially opens on Wednesday as the Florida State Seminoles look to close strong on the recruiting trail despite failing to make the postseason for the second straight year.
FSU is getting an early start on the action.
READ MORE: Former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier takes shot at FSU, Mike Norvell
Before the festivities truly begin, the Seminoles are making an addition to #Tribe26.
Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr. Flips From Syracuse To FSU
On Tuesday afternoon, three-star offensive lineman Steven Pickard Jr. announced he was flipping his commitment from Syracuse to Florida State. Pickard Jr. had been committed to the Orange since January.
The Seminoles have continued to pursue Pickard Jr. throughout the fall. He was on campus for the win over East Texas A&M and the loss to Pittsburgh. Florida State officially extended Pickard Jr. a scholarship on Monday.
It didn't take him long to shake up his recruitment.
The South Carolina native transferred to IMG Academy and served as the starting right tackle for the Marauders during the 2025 campaign. He could play inside or outside at the college level.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 2473 overall prospect, the No. 227 IOL, and the No. 270 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Pickard Jr., Florida State holds 28 verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul ranks No. 13 in the country.
The Seminoles previously landed three-star offensive lineman Michael Ionata, three-star offensive lineman Jakobe Green, and three-star offensive lineman Luke Francis.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Three-Star OL Steven Pickard Jr.
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DL Franklin Whitley
Three-Star JUCO DE Jalen Anderson
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Three-Star DE Damaad Lewis
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Three-Star LB Daylen Green
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Jordan Crutchfield
READ MORE: FSU football's bizarre special teams chaos defies explanation: 'once in a lifetime'
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok