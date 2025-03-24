Florida State eyeing $25 million Jumbotron update to Doak Campbell Stadium
Florida State is currently in the process of renovating its iconic Doak Campbell Stadium alongside building a new football-only facility, with the stadium expected to be finished ahead of the 2025 season.
Renovating the largest continuous brick structure in America, only second to the Great Wall of China in the world, is not easy, both in the process and in the pockets of the State of Florida and donors.
FSU borrowed $265 million from the state in its initial endeavor, and POLITICO's Gary Fineout reports that the university has trimmed its original costs of upgrading the stadium's structural integrity and seating. Florida State is now looking to expand the scope of the project and spend $25 million of that initial sum on a much-needed new Jumbotron.
The Seminoles will be looking for approval on the upgrades from the Florida Board of Governors during a meeting on Wednesday, March 26.
"Florida State wants ok this week from Board of Governors to spend up to $25 million on new jumbotron at Doak Campbell & additional renovations to the stadium. FSU borrowed up to $265m for stadium project & says it has saved money on project and wants to expand scope." Fineout wrote on social media.
If approved, a replacement of the 120-foot wide, 56-foot tall scoreboard that Florida State currently has would give fans an even better experience as they yell and rally for their favorite team.
Last month, Athletic Director Michael Alford informed the FSU Board of Trustees that the university expects to save $30 million on the final price of the renovations. $25 million isn't a long shot as the project on the iconic venue nears its final stages.
The stadium is expected to be finished in late July, ahead of the first game of a home-and-home series against Alabama on August 30.
