Former FSU Star, FAMU Football head coach goes viral for pulling double duty
Former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio coined the phrase, ''guys being dudes' back in 2013. Since then, the expression has been applied endlessly but there might not be a better example than what we witnessed from a former Florida State star earlier in March.
Just over a year has passed since James Colzie III was promoted to head coach at FAMU. During his first season leading the Rattlers, the program finished with a 7-5 record and won four of its final six games, including a 41-38 victory against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic.
FAMU is already back on the field for spring practice with an exhibition game scheduled for Saturday, April 13. That isn't stopping Colzie III from using every minute of his free time to pull double duty.
Earlier this month while the Rattlers were away on spring break, Colzie III made a trip out to Starkville, Mississippi, for a surprising reason and went viral in the process. Colzie III served as an umpire in Mississippi State Softball's three-game series against Auburn, working at third base (Saturday), first base (Sunday), and home plate (Monday).
This obviously something you don't see often and it just shows how much Colzie III loves the game.
After all, Colzie III played baseball at Florida State in 1994 and had a brief stint in the minor leagues.
In the meantime, FAMU is back to work and Colzie III is focused on improving his program in year two. This will be his fourth season on staff after originally being hired by former head coach Willie Simmons to coach defensive backs. Simmons departed for a job at Duke which opened up the door for Colzie III to take over as head coach.
Colzie III spent four seasons in garnet and gold from 1993-96. He was a member of the program's first national championship team in 1993 before coaching special teams and defensive backs at Florida International University. He later returned to Florida State to learn under legendary head coach Bobby Bowden. Colzie III was a graduate assistant for the Seminoles from 2004-06.
During his college career, Colzie III appeared in 58 games and totaled 74 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, 15 pass deflections, and eight interceptions. He also returned 30 punts for 274 yards (9.1 yards per punt return).
