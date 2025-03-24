Nole Gameday

Former FSU Football star Keon Coleman goes viral FaceTiming Bills’ Josh Allen

In front of a room full of Army personnel, Coleman bet on Allen and won 50 pushups when the NFL MVP answered the call.

Tommy Mire

Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
There is never a dull moment with Buffalo Bills wide receiver and former Florida State star Keon Coleman and he has a knack for being charismatic in front of the camera dating back to his days at FSU.

In his latest escapade, the 6'4, 215-pound standout from Louisiana enlisted his teammate Josh Allen's help while giving a speech (hopefully not a PowerPoint because everyone who has worked on a military base loves those) about teamwork to U.S Army personnel at the U.S Army Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, which is just shy of a two-hour drive to Coleman's hometown in Opelousas, Louisiana.

A soldier asked that if Coleman FaceTimed teammate Josh Allen "would he answer?" and, in Coleman fashion, wagered 50 pushups on the deal.

"What's the over-under? If he answers, I need 50 pushups," Coleman said as he dialed up Allen. "I can only lose if he doesn't answer, but I don't have to do nothing. It's a one-sided deal."

Another soldier joked that Allen would not pick up and text him the common phrase used when you don't want to talk to someone, "New phone who dis?" After a few rings, the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player answered the call, drawing cheers from the audience, and putting a smile on Coleman's face.

"I appreciate you so much, my guy. I'm doing a Q&A at an Army base right now, "Coleman said, and seemingly remembering the bet, he exclaimed. "I need my 50 pushups! You lost!... See, my quarterback loves me! You thought you had me!"

It is no surprise that most players playing "America's game" would be in full support of the men and women who sacrifice everything for their country. Allen thanked the troops for the service as everyone in the room laughed.

If you're keeping score, Keon Coleman, 1, soldier, 0. And somewhere, 50 pushups were earned in the name of camaraderie and good vibes.

Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

