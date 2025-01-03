Florida State Lands Promising North Carolina Linebacker Transfer Caleb LaVallee
Florida State is making a quality addition to its roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal early in the new year.
On Friday, North Carolina linebacker transfer Caleb LaVallee revealed his plans to continue his college career in Tallahassee. LaVallee was recently on campus alongside his family and it didn't take him long to pull the trigger on joining the Seminoles.
LaVallee spent the last two seasons as a reserve with the Tar Heels. He earned his first start in North Carolina's loss to UConn in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl. LaVallee displayed his potential in the defeat, totaling nine tackles and one tackle for loss in 66 snaps. He graded out at 78.5 overall in that single-game performance, per PFF.
The Georgia native signed with North Carolina as a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. He appeared in four games as a true freshman, earning a redshirt. This past fall, LaVallee saw action in 12 games. In total, he appeared in 16 games, making one start, and recorded 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one blocked punt.
The previous relationship between LaVallee and Florida State was certainly beneficial in his transfer recruitment. The Seminoles pursued him out of high school before he signed with the Tar Heels. He took two trips to campus leading up to his senior year. LaVallee attended a Junior Day in January and returned for another visit in April shortly before the spring game.
The 6-foot-1, 225 pound linebacker is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period and landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson.
LaVallee is the 12th transfer commitment for the Seminoles, joining former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos, former Arizona State tight end Markeston Douglas, former Nebraska linebacker Stefon Thompson, former Nebraska defensive end James Williams, former Vanderbilt offensive tackle Gunnar Hansen, former Western Kentucky defensive lineman Deante McCray, former UCF offensive lineman Adrian Medley, former UCF tight end Randy Pittman, former USC wide receiver Duce Robinson, former Ole Miss offensive tackle Micah Pettus, and former Wake Forest center Luke Petitbon.
