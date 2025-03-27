Florida State Football announces major video board renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium
TALLAHASSEE – As significant renovations to Doak Campbell Stadium continue, Florida State University is proud to announce the beginning of a complete overhaul of the stadium’s video displays, ensuring an unparalleled gameday atmosphere for Seminole fans with an emphasis on enhancing the fan experience with improved comfort, accessibility, and innovative technology.
For this major component of the project, FSU has partnered with industry leader Formetco of Duluth, Georgia, to install state-of-the-art video boards throughout the stadium. This project includes replacing all 11 ribbon boards, spanning more than 1,270 feet, along with the north scoreboard (57 feet x 120 feet) and the south scoreboard (35 feet x 75 feet). These high-resolution displays will bring a new level of engagement, offering crisp visuals and dynamic in-game content that will elevate the fan experience inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
“These enhancements will not only improve the gameday atmosphere for our passionate fans but also allow us to expand the versatility of the venue,” said Michael Alford, FSU Vice President and Director of Athletics. “Whether it’s for FSU Athletics or other special events held at Doak Campbell, these new displays will provide an unmatched high-quality visual experience that meets the demands of a modern, world-class stadium.”
“We are thrilled to be a part of this monumental project at Florida State University,” said Jeff Huffman, Formetco’s Director of Collegiate Partnerships. “FSU has one of the most enthusiastic fan bases in college football, and we are honored to contribute to the tradition of unforgettable gameday experiences at Doak Campbell Stadium. These video boards will ensure that every fan, whether in the upper deck or on the field, has an immersive and electrifying experience.”
These upgrades are part of FSU’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that Doak Campbell Stadium remains the premier venue in college athletics. As construction progresses, fans can look forward to a vastly improved experience that embraces both tradition and innovation.
Florida State begins its 2025 season at home on August 30 against Alabama. Season tickets are available for purchase on Seminoles.com/tickets.
