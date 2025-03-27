Closer look at Tommy Castellanos, Brock Glenn in FSU Football's latest practice highlights
Florida State is already nearly one-third of the way through its slate of 15 spring practices. The Seminoles will hit the field once again on Thursday evening for their fifth session in the last eight days.
With the majority of practices closed to the media, FSU is providing sporadic b-reel footage to provide an inside look at the action. The Seminoles recently released some of the ongoings from the fourth practice with a video that is a little over a minute long.
It started off with Tommy Castellanos and Trever Jackson throwing the ball with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz earlier in practice.
That leads into a look at Florida State warming up with tight ends, Markeston Douglas and Landen Thomas, front and center for the flip. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins was also spotted with a boot on his lower left leg. Jenkins has already been ruled out for the spring but no clarity has been provided on his injury or when it occurred.
Later on, it's back to the quarterbacks with Jackson, Brock Glenn, Kevin Sperry, and Castellanos all tossing passes. In the background, Squirrel White is sporting a green non-contact injury.
The defense finally gets some love in the second half of the video with an up close and personal look at Ja'Bril Rawls going through a short drill. Rawls added nine pounds to his frame this offseason. He's earned praise from head coach Mike Norvell early in the spring and has nabbed at least one interception.
In what could be good news for the Seminoles, Shyheim Brown and Conrad Hussey were both shown in full pads with no visible limitations. Norvell mentioned that both players were going to begin the spring limited but it appears they might be ramping up. Cai Bates and Donny Hiebert also popped up in the clip.
The video winds down as Tyeland Coleman is going through a drill on the sled. James Williams, Deamontae Diggs, LaJesse Harrold, Kevin Wynn, Jaden Jones, Amaree Williams, and Aaron Hester were all in the background.
Check out the full tape below.
