Former FSU defensive tackle projected to be drafted by the Houston Texans

The former Seminole could be a key piece of the young Texans defensive core in 2025.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Houston Texans helmet sits on the sidelines during the 4th quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In a four-round mock draft from NFL Network's Chad Reuter, the draft analyst predicts the Houston Texans will select former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer with the 58th pick.

Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.

During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Farmer released a statement thanking Florida State's coaches, players, and fans upon his announcing his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I would like to thank my family and friends, for they have motivated me beyond measure," Farmer wrote. "I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for molding me into the player and man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the Noles fans for taking me in and treating me like family. Playing for Florida State was a goal I set for myself when I was just a kid from Port St. Joe/Apalachicola. It is one of the best decisions I have ever made.

"I have grown off the field just as much as I have developed on it," Farmer continued. "I've had the opportunity to play for some of the best coaches anybody can ask for. After talking with my family, I'm excited to announce that I will be fulfilling a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."

If Farmer were to go to the Houston Texans, he would join fellow Seminoles in CB Ronald Darby and DT Mario Edwards Jr.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

