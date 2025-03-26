Former FSU defensive tackle projected to be drafted by the Houston Texans
In a four-round mock draft from NFL Network's Chad Reuter, the draft analyst predicts the Houston Texans will select former Florida State defensive tackle Joshua Farmer with the 58th pick.
Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.
During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.
Farmer released a statement thanking Florida State's coaches, players, and fans upon his announcing his decision to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I would like to thank my family and friends, for they have motivated me beyond measure," Farmer wrote. "I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for molding me into the player and man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank all the Noles fans for taking me in and treating me like family. Playing for Florida State was a goal I set for myself when I was just a kid from Port St. Joe/Apalachicola. It is one of the best decisions I have ever made.
"I have grown off the field just as much as I have developed on it," Farmer continued. "I've had the opportunity to play for some of the best coaches anybody can ask for. After talking with my family, I'm excited to announce that I will be fulfilling a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
If Farmer were to go to the Houston Texans, he would join fellow Seminoles in CB Ronald Darby and DT Mario Edwards Jr.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
