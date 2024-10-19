Florida State Begins Second Half At Duke With Kick Return Touchdown
The Florida State Seminoles beat Duke in two of the three phases of the football game in the first half but still trailed 17-3 at the break. Despite a strong showing from the defense and a trick play on special teams, the offensive ineptitude behind three turnovers and two punts, as well as a bad snap on a field goal, was too much for the Seminoles to overcome.
FSU decided to not have to rely on its offense to begin the third quarter. Redshirt freshman running back Samuel Singleton delivered the most explosive play of the 2024 season for the Seminoles, returning the opening second half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Interestingly enough, this is the second straight year that Florida State has scored on a kickoff return against Duke. It's also the third consecutive year that the Seminoles have returned a kickoff for a touchdown (2022 Boston College, 2023 Duke, 2024 Duke).
NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Clemson Tigers
It was a massive play at a much-needed moment for Florida State to cut into Duke's lead. The score is the first of Singleton's college career.
The Blue Devils have sinced tacked on a field goal as the Seminoles trail 20-13 early in the second half.
READ MORE: Which Games Could Florida State Realistically Win In The Second Half Of Season?
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football Throughout the 2024 Season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Game Preview: Florida State Seminoles at Duke Blue Devils
• Three Key Matchups For FSU Football's Friday Contest vs. The Duke Blue Devils
• How To Watch Florida State vs. Duke: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
• Florida State Adds Another Commitment In The Trenches To 2025 Class