Florida State football's future in the defensive trenches looks bright
The Florida State Seminoles are headed on the road this Saturday to take on the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley. Both teams are having struggling records so far in 2025, and the primetime showdown doesn't necessarily have ACC Championship implications. Bowl season is right around the corner as the two powerhouses aim for December.
Florida State's defense pitched a near shutout last weekend in its 42-7 blowout over Wake Forest. One thing that had been missing over the past month was a consistent pass rush, which was creating a weakness on the back end for the defensive backs. Florida State walked away from the contest with 4.5 sacks, an interception, and three forced fumbles.
What is the Outlook for FSU's Defensive Line Room?
When 2025 is all said and done, defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. and a host of other players will either move on to the next level or exhaust their eligibility, leaving plenty of openings for underclassmen to fill their roles on defense. Defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, or "Pot Roast" as those close to him call him, is confident in the future of his room.
"Our freshmen have the right mindset, and we recruited the right guys, and they believe in development, right?" Knighton said to the media on Tuesday. "And, you know, they're not going to run and look for, you know, they don't believe the grass is greener on the other side. They love to come to work every single day. And we have a great room."
FSU Freshmen Front Look to Carry the Torch
Knighton says they want to be the first class in recent FSU history to have three linemen taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. With players like former four-star prospects Kevin Wynn and Darryll Desir, alongside his brother Mandrell, the future inside Florida State's defensive line room could be a bright spot heading into next season.
With players like LA Rams' Jared Verse and Braden Fiske to New York Jets defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, there are some big shoes to fill in the Mike Norvell era. Knighton says his guys are bought into the NFL standard.
"The guys believe," He continued. "They believe in development, and they believe in the steps that it takes. And, you know, those guys look forward to, you know, when D-Jack leaves and when Dan [Lyons' leaves to, you know, when James leaves to making it their own and continuing on the tradition of great D-linemen here."
The present still matters with a bowl game on the line, but Knighton likes what he sees in the future of the defensive line room.
