The biggest surprise of Florida State football's season through seven games
Florida State has given both its fans and the country nothing but surprises since defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide by a score of 31-17 in Week 1.
However, the Seminoles fell into a horrendous four-game slide after starting the 2025 campaign 3-0. The Garnet and Gold even found themselves in the AP top 10 at one point.
But now that the college football regular season is just over halfway finished, Florida State's biggest surprise this year was perhaps its biggest weakness during the 2024 season (and there were a lot of weaknesses last year).
Despite being 3-4, the Seminoles possess the second-best offense in the country in terms of total offense.
READ MORE: Four questions for FSU football ahead of Wake Forest game
With seven games in the books under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, the 'Noles average 523 yards a game and have scored 36 touchdowns. They average more than five touchdowns a game.
How Is Florida State 3-4 With The Second Best Total Offense In The Country?
You would think that FSU's defense is abysmal with a 3-4 record, but it's currently 35th in total defense nationally. The Seminoles give up 200 yards less than they gain on average.
How does that happen? How is it that a team through seven games is 3-4 with a top 35 defense and a top two offense?
Well, it comes down to situational football.
Apart from the Alabama game, when the Seminoles needed a score or a stop, they haven't gotten it.
Against Virginia, the 'Noles couldn't get it done in double overtime. Against Miami, they couldn't compete with the Hurricanes' defense until the fourth quarter, but it was too late. Against Pitt, FSU needed a stop on the Panthers' final drive, but they couldn't deliver. Against Stanford, once again, neither the defense nor the offense could score when they needed it most.
So, is the biggest surprise the fact that FSU's offense is #2 in total offense, or is it the fact that they're #2 and 3-4?
I'm not entirely sure. But what I am sure is that the 'Noles need to turn this ship around, and they at least have the statistics on their side to have success.
READ MORE: FSU football suffers setback with starter expected to miss Wake Forest game
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok