Super Bowl MVP and FSU legend shares honest thoughts on Seminoles' struggles
Florida State's four-game losing streak this season hasn't gone unnoticed throughout the country. Fans, former coaches, and players have all spoken out about the "must-win" scenarios that the Seminoles keep putting themselves in.
Although they are two different teams, FSU hasn't beaten a conference foe and walked away with a win in the last nine outings, dating back to last year.
The ebbs and flows of the football world are tough to navigate, and the outside noise is a completely different story altogether.
Former Florida State star safety and Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson has seen a lot during both his college and professional careers, and did not mince words when asked by Betway Insider for his opinion on FSU's trajectory.
Jackson Says Norvell Must “Win Out” to Save His Job
“I think Coach Mike Norvell needs to win the rest of the games this year,” Jackson said. “He needs to win out and win a bowl game because, looking around college football recently, a lot of coaches are getting fired. Norvell really needs to steady the ship as he’s on very thin ice.”
The former Seminole star isn't wrong about the amount of coaching turnover that is currently happening with LSU's Brian Kelly, now joining the list of Penn State's James Franklin, Florida's Billy Napier, just to name a few.
Jackson’s comments reflect a growing sentiment among FSU faithful that patience is wearing thin. A nine-game ACC drought and continued roster turnover have overshadowed the Seminoles’ once-celebrated rebuild under Norvell.
Jackson didn’t shy away from addressing Norvell’s decisions either, pointing to the constant resets that have yet to produce consistent results. After the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Seminoles seemingly live and die by the transfer portal.
Recruiting Misses and Lack of Consistency at FSU are the Reasons, Jackson Says
“He needed a quarterback, so he brought in DJ Uiagalelei, but he wasn’t the guy. Now he brings in Tommy Castellanos, who is exciting, but there are still questions over whether he can be the guy,” Jackson continued. “Besides the first class, where he did get it right with transfers and some recruits, he has missed every time.”
Despite flashes of promise and sending multiple players to the NFL, the ship is steering in the wrong direction from the outside perspective. Jackson believes the standard at Florida State remains unmet until Norvell can sustain success beyond opening-week fireworks.
"Norvell has not been successful so far at Florida State. He has not been winning over and over again," Jackson said. "He’s lost his last nine games in the ACC. I don’t care what conference you are in, you can’t lose nine straight conference games, you just can’t."
All eyes will be on the Seminoles as they continue to navigate the 2025 season. If they continue down the path that they are on, Jackson surely won't be the last former player to speak out in protest for the current lack of success in Tallahassee.
