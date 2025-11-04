How FSU football stacks up in national stats eight games into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles finally ended their slide on Saturday night, running Wake Forest out of Doak Campbell Stadium to the tune of a 42-7 final score.
The victory has the Seminoles back at .500 and feeling confident entering the final stretch of the regular season.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following eight games?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 40.0 points per game (No. 7)
Last week - No. 5
Total Offense: 510.5 yards per game (No. 1)
Last week - No. 3
Passing Offense: 269.2 yards per game (No. 27)
Last week - No. 39
Rushing Offense: 241.2 yards per game (No. 8)
Last week - No. 5
Red Zone Offense: 35/39 - 89.7% (tied for No. 35)
Last week - tied for No. 29
3rd Down Conversion %: 58/109 - 53.2% (No. 6)
Last week - No. 7
4th Down Conversion %: 12/20 - 60% (tied for No. 48)
Last week - No. 15
Sacks Allowed: 1.62 sacks allowed per game (tied for No. 57)
Last week - tied for No. 38
Turnovers Lost: 11 (tied for No. 74)
Last week - tied for No. 105
Time Of Possession: 29 minutes per game (No. 80)
Last week - No. 58
Completion Percentage: 62.1% (No. 74)
Last week - No. 62
First Downs: 200 first downs (tied for No. 14)
Last week - tied for No. 4
Touchdowns: 42 TDs (No. 10)
Last week - tied for No. 4
Yards Per Play: 7.11 YPP (tied for No. 8)
Last week - No. 8
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 20.6 points allowed per game (No. 33)
Last week - No. 62
Total Defense: 317.2 yards allowed per game (No. 26)
Last week - No. 45
Passing Defense: 202.9 yards allowed per game (No. 43)
Last week - No. 63
Rushing Defense: 114.4 yards allowed per game (No. 29)
Last week - No. 38
Red Zone Defense: 15/18 - 83.3% (tied for No. 55)
Last week - tied for No. 92
3rd Down Defense: 41/116 - 35.3% (No. 38)
Last week - tied for No. 42
4th Down Defense: 12/19 - 63.2% (tied for No. 106)
Last week - tied for No. 102
First Down Defense: 141 first downs allowed (tied for No. 22)
Last week - tied for No. 27
Sacks: 2.75 sacks per game (tied for No. 19)
Last week - tied for No. 24
Tackles For Loss: 6.4 per game (tied for No. 33)
Last week - tied for No. 30
Turnovers Gained: 11 (tied for No. 50)
Last week - tied for No. 50
Touchdowns Allowed: 20 (tied for No. 27)
Last week - tied for No. 62
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.81 (No. 21)
Last week - No. 36
MISCELLANIOUS:
Turnover Margin: 0 (tied for No. 69)
Last week - No. 91
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.88 (tied for No. 48)
Last week - tied for No. 26
Net Punting: 40.8 yards (No. 46)
Last week - No. 69
Punt Returns: 11.2 yards per return (tied for No. 36)
Last week - tied for No. 85
Punt Return Defense: 26 yards (No. 134)
Last week - tied for No. 6
Kickoff Returns: 21.3 yards per return (No. 56)
Last week - No. 66
Kickoff Return Defense: 5.0 yards (No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
