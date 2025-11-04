Nole Gameday

How FSU football stacks up in national stats eight games into 2025 season

The Florida State Seminoles are trending back in the right direction.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) celebrates a big tackle with defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) celebrates a big tackle with defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles finally ended their slide on Saturday night, running Wake Forest out of Doak Campbell Stadium to the tune of a 42-7 final score.

The victory has the Seminoles back at .500 and feeling confident entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following eight games?

OFFENSE:

Tommy Castellanos
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Offense: 40.0 points per game (No. 7)

Last week - No. 5

Total Offense: 510.5 yards per game (No. 1)

Last week - No. 3

Passing Offense: 269.2 yards per game (No. 27)

Last week - No. 39

Rushing Offense: 241.2 yards per game (No. 8)

Last week - No. 5

Red Zone Offense: 35/39 - 89.7% (tied for No. 35)

Last week - tied for No. 29

3rd Down Conversion %: 58/109 - 53.2% (No. 6)

Last week - No. 7

4th Down Conversion %: 12/20 - 60% (tied for No. 48)

Last week - No. 15

Sacks Allowed: 1.62 sacks allowed per game (tied for No. 57)

Last week - tied for No. 38

Turnovers Lost: 11 (tied for No. 74)

Last week - tied for No. 105

Time Of Possession: 29 minutes per game (No. 80)

Last week - No. 58

Completion Percentage: 62.1% (No. 74)

Last week - No. 62

First Downs: 200 first downs (tied for No. 14)

Last week - tied for No. 4

Touchdowns: 42 TDs (No. 10)

Last week - tied for No. 4

Yards Per Play: 7.11 YPP (tied for No. 8)

Last week - No. 8

DEFENSE:

Earl Little Jr.
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Defense: 20.6 points allowed per game (No. 33)

Last week - No. 62

Total Defense: 317.2 yards allowed per game (No. 26)

Last week - No. 45

Passing Defense: 202.9 yards allowed per game (No. 43)

Last week - No. 63

Rushing Defense: 114.4 yards allowed per game (No. 29)

Last week - No. 38

Red Zone Defense: 15/18 - 83.3% (tied for No. 55)

Last week - tied for No. 92

3rd Down Defense: 41/116 - 35.3% (No. 38)

Last week - tied for No. 42

4th Down Defense: 12/19 - 63.2% (tied for No. 106)

Last week - tied for No. 102

First Down Defense: 141 first downs allowed (tied for No. 22)

Last week - tied for No. 27

Sacks: 2.75 sacks per game (tied for No. 19)

Last week - tied for No. 24

Tackles For Loss: 6.4 per game (tied for No. 33)

Last week - tied for No. 30

Turnovers Gained: 11 (tied for No. 50)

Last week - tied for No. 50

Touchdowns Allowed: 20 (tied for No. 27)

Last week - tied for No. 62

Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.81 (No. 21)

Last week - No. 36

MISCELLANIOUS:

Jake Weinberg
Florida State University kicker Jake Weinberg (22) looking up as he prepares to kick a field goal. / Audrey Shaw/ FSView & Florida Flambeau / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Turnover Margin: 0 (tied for No. 69)

Last week - No. 91

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 5.88 (tied for No. 48)

Last week - tied for No. 26

Net Punting: 40.8 yards (No. 46)

Last week - No. 69

Punt Returns: 11.2 yards per return (tied for No. 36)

Last week - tied for No. 85

Punt Return Defense: 26 yards (No. 134)

Last week - tied for No. 6

Kickoff Returns: 21.3 yards per return (No. 56)

Last week - No. 66

Kickoff Return Defense: 5.0 yards (No. 1)

Last week - tied for No. 1

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

