Four questions for FSU football ahead of Wake Forest game
Out of the BYE week, and back into the fire.
The Florida State Seminoles are moving towards a Saturday night conference game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The opponent is fitting as the Seminoles have plenty of demons they need to exorcize following a four-game losing streak.
Over the past month, Florida State has totally collapsed. A defeat to Virginia on the road in late September sent the Seminoles spiraling out of control. They've been unable to respond to adversity as the slide has continued.
READ MORE: Mike Norvell confident in Tommy Castellanos’ recovery ahead of Wake Forest weekend
The alarm bells were only further elevated when FSU put together a miserable outing in a 20-13 loss to Stanford. In two seasons that have been filled with losses, the most recent defeat is arguably the most disappointing for the Seminoles.
The current trajectory has offered more questions than answers. We try to answer a few of them as Florida State looks to get back on track by winning its first conference game in over 400 days.
What Happened To The Team That Beat Alabama?
There weren't many people who had faith Florida State could upset No. 8 Alabama outside of those within the program. But the game is played on grass, not paper. The Seminoles proved it.
After allowing a touchdown on the opening drive, FSU went on to build a 24-7 advantage over the Crimson Tide. The Seminoles fended off Alabama late with a gutsy fourth-down conversion in their own territory on the game-clinching drive.
Florida State brought an elite level of focus, physicality, and execution to pull off a 31-17 victory against Alabama. The Crimson Tide hasn't lost since then and appears primed for a College Football Playoff.
Meanwhile, the Seminoles are stuck in the mud. It's hard to pinpoint the exact issue, as there are multiple things going wrong.
Injuries are certainly a factor. Both sides of the ball have been missing their fair share of players, with countless others playing at less than full strength.
Offensively, turnovers and focus penalties have picked up. Florida State also isn't getting much out of its playmakers through the air outside of Duce Robinson and Micahi Danzy.
On the other side, the defense can't get off the field. The Seminoles have allowed 17 drives of seven or more plays over the last four games, surrendering 128 points during that period. There's no consistent pass-rush unless Florida State blitzes; even then, the unit is failing to get home.
The linebackers have dropped off in a big way. A group that was flying around and attacking Alabama now feels far too timid. Missed tackles are plaguing the entire defense, especially after passes are completed.
How Healthy Is FSU QB Tommy Castellanos?
Florida State started 2-0 and then went into its first BYE of the season. In the second quarter of a game against an overmatched Kent State team, senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos suffered a lower-leg injury.
Castellanos hasn't looked the same in the four games following the ailment. In multiple instances, he's been spotted limping. The injury seems to be affecting his ability to run. Castellanos has been far more hesitant to take off and is trying to protect his body when he can.
To add to the misery, Castellanos took an illegal headshot against Stanford. Presumably in concussion protocol, head coach Mike Norvell revealed the senior quarterback probably would not have suited up if Florida State had to play last week.
Castellanos is trending in the right direction ahead of the Wake Forest matchup. With the most extensive time he's had off this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the game with some serious energy.
Can Florida State's Defense Find Life Against Wake Forest?
Florida State's defense allowed 30 points in the first three games of the season. That's changed drastically over the losing streak with the Seminoles surrending 32 points a game, including 46 points in a double overtime loss to Virginia.
Of course, FSU has showcased its weaknesses on film at this point, and other teams are taking advantage of it. At the same time, there are things the Seminoles can do to put the pressure back on opposing offenses. That starts with getting after the quarterback, and the linebackers playing a lot better.,
Wake Forest ranks in the bottom half of the country in points per game (26.7 points, 76th) and total yards of offense per game (394.3 yards, 65th). The Demon Deacons do have a pair of playmakers that Florida State will need to keep in check, running back Demond Claiborne and wide receiver Chris Barnes.
Claiborne ranks among the top-15 in the country with 6.7 yards per carry. He leads the Demon Deacons with 92 carries for 612 yards and eight touchdowns.
Barnes is the leading receiver on the team with 28 catches for 476 yards and three touchdowns. He has the third-most receiving yards by any freshman in the country.
The Demon Deacons have dealt with injuries at quarterback recently after Robby Ashford sprained his thumb at the beginning of October. Ashford started the first five games but was sidelined for Wake Forest's victory against Oregon State with redshirt sophomore Deshawn Purdie taking the reins.
Purdie made his second start as Wake Forest took down SMU last week. Ashford also played in the game. Purdie is more of a traditional passer while Ashford, who ranks second on the team in rushing, is a dual-threat.
What Will The Crowd Be Like On Saturday Night?
The Seminoles will host Wake Forest in Doak Campbell Stadium. That doesn't mean the home crowd is going to be friendly, as a vocal portion of the fanbase has already made it clear they want Norvell out of Tallahassee.
Fans were even more incensed by the public stance the administration has taken by backing Norvell. Add in Florida State opening its Dunlap Football Center amidst a four-game losing streak, and there are some who are more than ready to burn it all down.
It's homecoming and the annual Seminole Heritage game for Florida State. It's a Saturday night and the weather should be as nice in the area as it has been all fall.
How many fans are going to show up, considering the trajectory of the season? For those that do, will it be a welcoming or hostile crowd?
If Florida State gets off to a poor start, it could quickly turn into an ugly scene across Bobby Bowden Field.
READ MORE: FSU football suffers setback with starter expected to miss Wake Forest game
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok