Kickoff time, TV options revealed for FSU football's road game against Clemson
The Florida State Seminoles are coming out of their final BYE week of the 2025 season. In the aftermath of four straight defeats, the Seminoles will look to get back on track when Wake Forest travels to Tallahassee on Saturday night.
Following the contest against the Demon Deacons, Florida State will continue conference play against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, November 1. The matchup will mark the Seminoles' third game away from home this year.
So far, road trips have not been kind to Florida State. The Seminoles were previously upset by Virginia (46-38) and Stanford (20-13) while not looking totally like themselves out of Tallahassee.
The fall has not unfolded the way Clemson expected either. After being ranked No. 4 in the preseason, the Tigers are just 3-4. Three of those losses have come inside Death Valley, something that hasn't happened often for head coach Dabo Swinney.
Clemson, like Florida State, was a on a BYE week last Saturday.
On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 11 (Saturday, November 8).
When Will FSU-Clemson Kick Off?
According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 8. There are three TV options as the contest could be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, or the ACC Network.
The TV designation will be officially finalized after the games this weekend.
This has turned into a one-sided series in recent years. Florida State won four of five matchups against Clemson from 2010-14. Since then, the Tigers have defeated the Seminoles in eight of the last nine meetings.
Florida State did snap Clemson's seven-game winning streak in the rivalry back in 2023 with a thrilling victory in Death Valley. The Seminoles trailed 10-0 and 17-7 in the first half. However, former star linebacker Kalen DeLoach provided the spark the team needed with a monumental forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown to tie the game in the third quarter.
The Tigers missed a game-winning field goal in the final minutes, sending the contest into overtime. Quarterback Jordan Travis connected with wide receiver Keon Coleman for a touchdown on the second play of the period, and Florida State's defense forced a turnover on downs to secure a 31-24 win.
Florida State leads the all-time series 21-16. The Seminoles and Tigers will both need a victory in this game to improve their postseason hopes.
The Tigers will continue an extended three-game homestand against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, November 1, before facing Florida State. That game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on the ACC Network if fans want to get an early look at the Seminoles' next opponent.
