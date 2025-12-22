FSU football legacy standout enters transfer portal

Players across the country are getting an early start on the new year as the 2026 NCAA Transfer Portal is set to open on January 2. The January cycle marks the first time that there will be only one two-week window for players to seek other destinations ahead of the upcoming season.

Florida State has seen its fair share of players declare their intentions to transfer, 21 to be exact, so far, and perhaps one of the biggest areas of concern is at the defensive back position. Florida State lost starting defensive backs Edwin Joseph and Ja'Bril Rawls, and could likely see Earl Little, Jr. declare for this year's NFL Draft.

Old Dominon's Jerome Carter III Intends to Transfer

Jerome Carter III - Instagram.com

On Monday, On3 Sports' Hayes Facett reported that standout safety Jerome Carter III intends to enter the portal after two seasons at Old Dominion. His father, Jerome Carter, Jr., spent three seasons at Florida State before being drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Carter III earned a defensive PFF grade of 70.4 in 2025 after a standout season with the Monarchs. He totaled 76 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and six interceptions, which ranked No. 2 in college football. Two of those interceptions came in Old Dominion's 24-10 over USF in the Cure Bowl. In 2024, he appeared in all 12 games, finishing the season with 23 tackles and a pass breakup, while also leading the team with nine special teams tackles.

It is unclear if FSU safeties coach Evan Cooper and defensive coordinator Tony White will kick the tires on the 6'2'', 195-pound safety, but with that position rapidly thinning, the standout season that Carter III will definitely put him on Florida State's radar.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News