Nole Gameday

FSU Football 2025 Roster Projection: State of the Seminoles on New Year's Day

The Seminoles will have to shed some players this offseason to meet the new roster limits in college football.

Dustin Lewis

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the calendar turning to 2025, it's officially a new year and a new opportunity for Florida State. Following a disappointing campaign last fall, the Seminoles made a slew of changes to the coaching staff and roster. This is as crucial a period as ever for head coach Mike Norvell ahead of his sixth season in Tallahassee.

FSU has already accumulated 32 new faces in its 2025 class and there are still a few more additions to come before the beginning of the spring. #Tribe25 currently includes 21 high school signees and 11 transfers.

READ MORE: Top-100 Defender Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

It's important to note that college football is shifting in a big way this offseason. In lieu of the traditional 85 scholarship limit for FBS programs, the NCAA has instituted a 105-man roster limit. To put that in comparison, Florida State listed 123 players on its roster last season. From this point on, every player - whether on scholarship or a walk-on - counts towards the limit.

Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand on New Year's Day.

*High School/JUCO signee

^Incoming transfer

Quarterback (4):

^Thomas Castellanos, Senior

Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore

Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

*Kevin Spurry, Freshman

Running Back (9):

Roydell Williams, Redshirt Senior

Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior

Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior

Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Sophomore

Kam Davis, Sophomore

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman

Zay Parks, Redshirt Freshman

Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman

*Ousmane Kromah, Freshman

Tight End (6):

^Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

^Randy Pittman, Junior

Landen Thomas, Sophomore

Amaree Williams, Sophomore

Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman

*Chase Loftin, Freshman

Wide Receiver (13):

Xavier Johnson, Redshirt Senior

^Duce Robinson, Junior

Hykeem Williams, Junior

*Jordan Scott, Junior

Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore

Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore

BJ Gibson, Sophomore

Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman

Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman

Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman

*Jayvan Boggs, Freshman

*Teriq Mallory, Freshman

*Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Freshman

Offensive Lineman (18):

^Gunnar Hansen, Redshirt Senior

^Adrian Medley, Redshirt Senior

^Micah Pettus, Redshirt Senior

^Luke Petitbon, Redshirt Senior

Jacob Rizy, Redshirt Senior

Richie Leonard IV, Redshirt Senior

TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Bryson Estes, Redshirt Senior

Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

LaNard Tony, Redshirt Junior

Andre' Otto, Redshirt Sophomore

Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore

Jon Daniels, Redshirt Freshman

Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman

Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman

Jayden Todd, Redshirt Freshman

*Mario Nash Jr., Freshman

*Sean Poret, Freshman

Defensive Lineman (18)

Darrell Jackson, Redshirt Senior

Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior

Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

^James Williams, Redshirt Junior

^Deante McCray, Redshirt Junior

Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Junior

George Sklavenitis, Redshirt Junior

*Tyeland Coleman, Junior

KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore

Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore

D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman

William Ross, Redshirt Freshman

*Kevin Wynn, Freshman

*LaJesse Harrold, Freshman

*Tylon Lee, Freshman

*Mandrell Desir, Freshman

*Darryll Desir, Freshman

Linebacker (11):

^Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior

Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior

AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Junior

Blake Nichelson, Junior

Justin Cryer, Junior

Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Sophomore

Brandon Torres, Redshirt Sophomore

Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman

Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman

*Ethan Pritchard, Freshman

Defensive Backfield (20):

Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Senior

Peter Warrick Jr., Redshirt Senior

Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior

Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior

Christian White, Redshirt Junior

Harold Stubbs IV, Redshirt Junior

Quindarrius Jones, Junior

Conrad Hussey, Junior

Donny Hiebert, Junior

KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Sophomore

Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore

Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore

Charles Lester III, Redshirt Freshman

Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Freshman

Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman

Jamari Howard, Redshirt Freshman

Cade Papineau, Redshirt Freshman

*Gregory Xavier Thomas, Freshman

*Shamar Arnoux, Freshman

*Max Redmon, Freshman

Kicker (2):

Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman

*Brunno Reus, Freshman

Punter (2):

Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior

*Ethan Post, Freshman

Long Snapper (3):

Mason Arnold, Redshirt Senior

Peyton Naylor, Redshirt Sophomore

Weston Edwards, Redshirt Freshman

Class Breakdown:

Seniors - 19 (18 redshirt, 1 true)

Juniors - 25 (14 redshirt, 11 true)

Sophomores - 18 (13 redshirt, 5 true)

Freshmen - 44 (26 redshirt, 18 true)

Total: 106/105

Ahead of the spring, Florida State is projected to be slightly over the 105-player roster limit, Teams are allowed to be above the limit during the offseason and the Seminoles will certainly carry some extra bodies over the next couple of months. The numbers always work themselves out, one way or another.

FSU has gained some experience through the portal but this is still an extremely young roster. As of now, over 59% of the roster is still projected to be underclassmen (freshmen or sophomores) entering the 2025 season. The Seminoles will certainly be relying on some of that youth to take the next step in their development and begin to grow up.

One thing that is unclear is how the shift from 85 scholarships to 105 players will impact FSU's ongoing penalties that were handed down by the NCAA last January. The program is required to operate without the usage of five total scholarships over 2024-25.

The recent additions have added depth at key positions such as offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, and quarterback. Florida State still has more needs that will be addressed during the ongoing winter portal window and the spring window that lasts from April 16-25.

READ MORE: Ex-FSU Offensive Coordinator Played Pivotal Role in Five-Star OL's Flip to LSU

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

• Six Former FSU Basketball Players File Lawsuit Against Leonard Hamilton Over NIL Payments

• Linebacker Transfer From ACC Program To Visit Florida State

 Florida State True Freshman Defender Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

 Former FSU DT Leads NFL Rookies In Sacks, Climbs LA Rams History Books

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football