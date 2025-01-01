FSU Football 2025 Roster Projection: State of the Seminoles on New Year's Day
With the calendar turning to 2025, it's officially a new year and a new opportunity for Florida State. Following a disappointing campaign last fall, the Seminoles made a slew of changes to the coaching staff and roster. This is as crucial a period as ever for head coach Mike Norvell ahead of his sixth season in Tallahassee.
FSU has already accumulated 32 new faces in its 2025 class and there are still a few more additions to come before the beginning of the spring. #Tribe25 currently includes 21 high school signees and 11 transfers.
It's important to note that college football is shifting in a big way this offseason. In lieu of the traditional 85 scholarship limit for FBS programs, the NCAA has instituted a 105-man roster limit. To put that in comparison, Florida State listed 123 players on its roster last season. From this point on, every player - whether on scholarship or a walk-on - counts towards the limit.
Let's take a look at the projected roster and where the numbers stand on New Year's Day.
*High School/JUCO signee
^Incoming transfer
Quarterback (4):
^Thomas Castellanos, Senior
Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore
Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
*Kevin Spurry, Freshman
Running Back (9):
Roydell Williams, Redshirt Senior
Caziah Holmes, Redshirt Senior
Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior
Samuel Singleton, Redshirt Sophomore
Kam Davis, Sophomore
Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Freshman
Zay Parks, Redshirt Freshman
Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman
*Ousmane Kromah, Freshman
Tight End (6):
^Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior
^Randy Pittman, Junior
Landen Thomas, Sophomore
Amaree Williams, Sophomore
Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman
*Chase Loftin, Freshman
Wide Receiver (13):
Xavier Johnson, Redshirt Senior
^Duce Robinson, Junior
Hykeem Williams, Junior
*Jordan Scott, Junior
Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore
Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore
BJ Gibson, Sophomore
Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman
Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman
Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman
*Jayvan Boggs, Freshman
*Teriq Mallory, Freshman
*Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Freshman
Offensive Lineman (18):
^Gunnar Hansen, Redshirt Senior
^Adrian Medley, Redshirt Senior
^Micah Pettus, Redshirt Senior
^Luke Petitbon, Redshirt Senior
Jacob Rizy, Redshirt Senior
Richie Leonard IV, Redshirt Senior
TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior
Bryson Estes, Redshirt Senior
Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
LaNard Tony, Redshirt Junior
Andre' Otto, Redshirt Sophomore
Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore
Jon Daniels, Redshirt Freshman
Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman
Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman
Jayden Todd, Redshirt Freshman
*Mario Nash Jr., Freshman
*Sean Poret, Freshman
Defensive Lineman (18)
Darrell Jackson, Redshirt Senior
Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior
Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior
^James Williams, Redshirt Junior
^Deante McCray, Redshirt Junior
Daniel Lyons, Redshirt Junior
George Sklavenitis, Redshirt Junior
*Tyeland Coleman, Junior
KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore
Grant Fielder, Redshirt Sophomore
D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman
William Ross, Redshirt Freshman
*Kevin Wynn, Freshman
*LaJesse Harrold, Freshman
*Tylon Lee, Freshman
*Mandrell Desir, Freshman
*Darryll Desir, Freshman
Linebacker (11):
^Stefon Thompson, Redshirt Senior
Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior
AJ Cottrill, Redshirt Junior
Blake Nichelson, Junior
Justin Cryer, Junior
Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Sophomore
Brandon Torres, Redshirt Sophomore
Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman
Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman
Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman
*Ethan Pritchard, Freshman
Defensive Backfield (20):
Shyheim Brown, Redshirt Senior
Peter Warrick Jr., Redshirt Senior
Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior
Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior
Christian White, Redshirt Junior
Harold Stubbs IV, Redshirt Junior
Quindarrius Jones, Junior
Conrad Hussey, Junior
Donny Hiebert, Junior
KJ Kirkland, Redshirt Sophomore
Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore
Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore
Charles Lester III, Redshirt Freshman
Ricky Knight III, Redshirt Freshman
Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman
Jamari Howard, Redshirt Freshman
Cade Papineau, Redshirt Freshman
*Gregory Xavier Thomas, Freshman
*Shamar Arnoux, Freshman
*Max Redmon, Freshman
Kicker (2):
Jake Weinberg, Redshirt Freshman
*Brunno Reus, Freshman
Punter (2):
Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior
*Ethan Post, Freshman
Long Snapper (3):
Mason Arnold, Redshirt Senior
Peyton Naylor, Redshirt Sophomore
Weston Edwards, Redshirt Freshman
Class Breakdown:
Seniors - 19 (18 redshirt, 1 true)
Juniors - 25 (14 redshirt, 11 true)
Sophomores - 18 (13 redshirt, 5 true)
Freshmen - 44 (26 redshirt, 18 true)
Total: 106/105
Ahead of the spring, Florida State is projected to be slightly over the 105-player roster limit, Teams are allowed to be above the limit during the offseason and the Seminoles will certainly carry some extra bodies over the next couple of months. The numbers always work themselves out, one way or another.
FSU has gained some experience through the portal but this is still an extremely young roster. As of now, over 59% of the roster is still projected to be underclassmen (freshmen or sophomores) entering the 2025 season. The Seminoles will certainly be relying on some of that youth to take the next step in their development and begin to grow up.
One thing that is unclear is how the shift from 85 scholarships to 105 players will impact FSU's ongoing penalties that were handed down by the NCAA last January. The program is required to operate without the usage of five total scholarships over 2024-25.
The recent additions have added depth at key positions such as offensive line, defensive line, linebacker, and quarterback. Florida State still has more needs that will be addressed during the ongoing winter portal window and the spring window that lasts from April 16-25.
