Florida State Loses Top Commitment On Early Signing Day - Again
The first day of the Early Signing Period has been filled with good news for Florida State. The Seminoles have flipped four prospects and retained top-100 defensive lineman Kevin Wynn, four-star defensive back Gregory Xavier Thomas, and three-star defensive back Max Redmon.
Naturally, it was time for the odds to even themselves and they did in a big way. On Wednesday evening, five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas announced he was flipping from Florida State and signing with LSU. It's hard to understate how big of a loss this is for the Seminoles, considering Thomas was the top-ranked recruit in #Tribe25 and pledged to the program for nearly a year.
At the same time, FSU being left at the altar by a high-profile prospect is nothing new. Unfortunately, this is the fourth straight year where the Seminoles have seen one of their top recruits flip to another program during the Early Signing Period. Fans remember the defections of Travis Hunter (Jackson State, 2022), Keldric Faulk (Auburn, 2024), and KJ Bolden (Georgia, 2024) a little too well.
READ MORE: Florida State Walk-On Quarterback Entering Transfer Portal
Thomas was in Tallahassee over the weekend for the final visit of his recruitment. With that being said, Florida State fired Alex Atkins in November, a staffer whom Thomas had built a close relationship with. The Seminoles still haven't officially hired a new offensive line coach which also likely played a part in his decision to flip to another program.
The Florida native had a chance to make an instant impact in garnet and gold. Instead, FSU will probably hit the NCAA Transfer Portal to replenish one of the worst rooms in college football.
With the loss of Thomas, Florida State is down to 17 commitments in its 2025 class. The haul falls from No. 21 to No. 28 in the country.
The Seminoles still hold two signees along the offensive line in four-star Mario Nash Jr. and three-star Sean Poret. Poret was one of the multiple flips that Florida State has pulled off.
Thomas is the tenth prospect to move on from #Tribe25 since the beginning of September, joining four-star defensive end Javion Hilson, four-star wide receiver Malik Clark, four-star defensive tackle Myron Charles, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley, four-star wide receiver Daylan McCutcheon, four-star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, three-star quarterback Tramell Jones Jr., three-star running back Byron Louis, and three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis.
Despite this disappointing news, FSU still has a few more chances to rebound before the Early Signing Period closes on Friday, December 6.
READ MORE: Top JUCO Defensive Lineman Commits To Florida State Over Mississippi State, Illinois
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• 6-foot-5 Wide Receiver Teriq Mallory Flips To Florida State From West Virginia
• Florida State Reportedly Contacts Dynamic Quarterback Transfer
• Florida State Only Places Two Seminoles On All-ACC Teams Following 2024 Season
• Florida State Offers Four-Star Offensive Lineman, Former UCF Commit