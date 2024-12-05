Florida State Announces First Signees of #Tribe25
Florida State signed 18 recruits on the first day of the Early Signing Period. It was a productive day for the Seminoles as they flipped five different prospects, including four-star running back Ousmane Kromah and four-star defensive back Shamar Arnoux.
The haul ranks No. 25 in the country according to 247Sports.
FLORIDA STATE FOOTBALL 2025 SIGNING CLASS
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School/Previous School
Shamar Arnoux DB 6-2 175 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Carrollton High School (Ga.)
Jayvan Boggs WR 6-1 200 Cocoa, Fla. Cocoa High School
Tyeland Coleman DL 6-4 285 Terry, Miss. Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi CC
Darryll Desir DL 6-5 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Mandrell Desir DL 6-4 240 Miami, Fla. Norland High School
Tae’Shaun Gelsey WR 6-4 215 Jacksonville, Fla. Riverside High School
Ousmane Kromah RB 6-1 215 Leesburg, Ga. Lee County High School
Chase Loftin TE 6-6 215 Omaha, Neb. Millard South High School
Teriq Mallory WR 6-5 190 New Haven, Conn. Cheshire Academy
Mario Nash Jr. OL 6-4 280 De Kalb, Miss. Kemper County High School
Sean Poret OL 6-5 270 Atlanta, Ga. Riverwood High School
Ethan Pritchard LB 6-2 205 Sanford, Fla. Seminole High School
Max Redmon DB 6-1 185 West Palm Beach, Fla. Cardinal Newman High School
Brunno Reus P/K 6-0 190 Sarasota, Fla. Venice High School
Jordan Scott WR 6-7 215 Lynchburg, Va. Appomattox County High School/
Southwest Mississippi CC
Kevin Sperry QB 6-1 200 Denton, Texas Guyer High School
Zae Thomas Jr. DB 6-2 190 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. American Heritage
Kevin Wynn Jr. DL 6-2 320 Greensboro, Ga. Greene County High School
· 11 four-star recruits
· 5 three-star recruits
· 2 JuCo transfers
· 5 recruits in the ESPN300
- 8 players in 4 states (Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Texas) that have won or still competing for a state championship
Shamar Arnoux | DB | 6-2 | 175 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Carrollton (Ga.) High School
Four-star cornerback rated No. 383 nationally and No. 37 cornerback on 247Sports Composite…ranked No. 112 overall in Class of 2025 and as nation’s No. 12 cornerback by Rivals…has led Carrollton to 13-0 record and spot in Georgia’s 6A state semifinals December 6…Trojans are No. 5 in national high school rankings…earned first-team All-Region accolades as senior…helped Milton High School win Georgia 7A state title his junior year…also ran track during prep career…chose Florida State over Auburn, Tennessee and Southern Cal, among others.
Four-star wide receiver out of Cocoa High School in Cocoa…rated No. 221 nationally and No. 27 wide receiver in Class of 2025 on 247Sports Composite…ranked No. 69 overall nationally, No. 12 wide receiver in America and No. 16 prospect from Florida by Rivals…No. 275 on ESPN300…has made 76 receptions for 1,642 yards and 17 touchdowns in senior year, leading Tigers to 2A state semifinals on December 6…named 2023 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football after catching 93 passes for 1,493 yards and 24 touchdowns as Cocoa won second consecutive state championship with perfect 15-0 record…earned 41 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns on state champion team during sophomore season…chose Florida State over UCF, Ohio State and Florida, among others.
Tyeland Coleman | DL | 6-4 | 285 | Terry, Miss. | Terry High School/Northwest Mississippi Community College
Ranked No. 9 nationally in 247Sports JuCo rankings…played two seasons with Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia, Mississippi…during sophomore season in 2024, notched 30 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks, with one pass breakup and three quarterback hurries…had eight tackles in nine games, with 1.0 tackle for loss as freshman…two-time Athletic Director’s Honor Roll at NMCC…played high school at Terry High School in Terry, Mississippi…had 56 tackles with 14.0 tackles for loss in senior season…added 5.0 sacks in final year at Terry…captain of Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game…also competed in weightlifting and track and field at Terry…chose Florida State over Mississippi State and Illinois, among others.
Darryll Desir | DL | 6-5 | 240 | Miami, Fla. | Norland High School
Four-star edge rusher out of Norland High School in Miami…ranked No. 584 nationally, No. 44 edge rusher and No. 75 player in Florida per 247Sports Composite…ranked No. 34 edge rusher and No. 40 player in Florida per ESPN…in senior season, set career highs with 72 tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks…Norland reached regional final round of 2024 FHSAA 4A state playoffs…helped lead Norland to 14-1 record and 2023 FHSAA 2M state championship game with 48 tackles, including 16.0 for loss, 7.0 sacks and one forced fumble…in 2022, took snaps inside and outside on defensive line and ended with 29 tackles, 9.0 for loss, 7.0 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery…twin brother Mandrell also signed with Florida State as part of #Tribe25…pair committed to FSU in November over offers from UCF, Kentucky and Colorado, among others.
Mandrell Desir | DL | 6-4 | 240 | Miami, Fla. | Norland High School
Three-star edge rusher out of Norland High School in Miami…ranked No. 745 nationally, No. 56 edge rusher and No. 98 player in Florida on 247Sports Composite…No. 719 nationally in On3 Industry Rankings…No. 35 edge rusher and No. 93 in Florida according to Rivals…tallied 66 tackles with 17.0 tackles for loss and 12.0 sacks in senior season as Norland reached FHSAA 4A regional finals…ended junior season with 29 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and two fumble recoveries as Norland went 14-1 and reached FHSAA 2M state championship game…had 53 tackles and 6.0 sacks with one forced fumble as sophomore…twin brother Darryll also signed with Florida State as part of #Tribe25…pair committed to FSU in November over offers from UCF, Kentucky and Colorado, among others.
Four-star wide receiver from Riverside High School in Jacksonville…rated No. 332 nationally in Class of 2025 and No. 48 prospect in Florida on 247Sports Composite…ranked as No. 184 overall prospect nationally and No. 28 from Florida by On3…caught 61 passes for 875 yards and 14 touchdowns as Riverside reached regional quarterfinals of 2024 4A state playoffs…averaged 17.9 yards per catch in junior season with 48 receptions for 859 yards and nine touchdowns as Generals won nine games and reached second round of 2M state playoffs for second straight season…snagged 32 passes for 503 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games as sophomore…also played basketball at Riverside…chose Florida State over Florida, among others.
Ousmane Kromah | RB | 6-1 | 215 | Leesburg, Ga. | Lee County High School
Consensus four-star running back out of Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia…rated No. 92 nationally in On3 Industry Ranking…ranked as No. 99 overall prospect in Class of 2025, No. 11 from Georgia, and nation’s No. 6 running back per Rivals…ranked as No. 4 running back nationally by On3 and 247Sports…No. 139 on ESPN300…Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection in 2024…two-time Region 1-6A Player of the Year…ran for 4,577 yards and 55 touchdowns in three seasons at Leesburg…added 19 receiving touchdowns on 80 catches…ran 152 times for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns as senior with 693 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches as Lee County is 13-0 and in 5A state semifinals December 6…ran for 1,783 yards on 182 carries with 20 touchdowns during junior year…added 31 catches for 522 yards and nine touchdowns…rushed 181 times for 1,504 yards and 20 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 193 yards and two more touchdowns his sophomore season…also played on Trojans basketball team, averaging double-double during 2022-23 season…chose Florida State over Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee, among others.
Chase Loftin | TE | 6-6 | 215 | Omaha, Neb. | Millard South High School
Four-star tight end ranked as No. 2 prospect from Nebraska…Florida State’s first signee from Nebraska…rated as Class of 2025’s No. 344 prospect and No. 23 tight end in On3 Industry Ranking… ranked as nation’s No. 12 tight end by ESPN and No. 14 tight end from Rivals…played senior season with Millard South after playing first three years at Elkhorn North…caught 57 passes for 837 yards and 12 touchdowns as Millard South won Class A state championship for first time in 15 years…helped lead Elkhorn North to Class B semifinals for first semifinal appearance in program history with 34 catches for 440 yards and six touchdowns in 2023…also averaged 38.2 yards per punt, made four field goals and connected on 33 PATs as Wolves’ primary kicking specialist…in sophomore season, caught 39 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns…brother Brayden is sophomore tight end at Kansas State…chose Florida State over offers from Nebraska, Texas A&M and Missouri, among others.
Teriq Mallory | WR | 6-5 | 190 | New Haven, Conn. | Cheshire Academy
Three-star wide receiver played for Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut…ranked as No. 107 wide receiver nationally and No. 8 player in Connecticut by ESPN…caught 97 passes for 1,385 yards and 16 touchdowns in three years at Cheshire…made 49 catches for 691 yards and eight touchdowns over eight games in senior season…ended career with 127 yards on 10 catches and two touchdowns against Williston Northampton in state playoffs…snagged 30 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns as sophomore at West Haven High School…caught 18 passes for 271 yards and four touchdowns during freshman season in 2021 at Hillhouse High School…added 29 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and two interceptions on defense at prep level…committed to Florida State over West Virginia, among others.
Mario Nash Jr. | OL | 6-4 | 280 | De Kalb, Miss. | Kemper County High School
Four-star offensive lineman from De Kalb, Mississippi…rated as nation’s No. 264 prospect and No. 21 offensive tackle as well as No. 9 overall prospect from Mississippi in On3 Industry Ranking…ranked No. 214 among Class of 2025 by Rivals…No. 299 overall and No. 8 offensive tackle in ESPN300…ranked No. 217 nationally, No. 13 interior offensive lineman and No. 7 prospect in Mississippi from 247Sports…Kemper County went 10-2 and reached second round of 2024 Mississippi 3A state tournament…offense produced 34.8 points per game with Nash spearheading offensive line…helped lead Wildcats to 9-3 record in junior season and was all-state selection by Clarion-Ledger…was offensive line MVP at Under Armour Camp in Atlanta…also played baseball and threw discus for Kemper County, winning bronze in Mississippi’s 3A state discus throw as junior…committed to Florida State in October over offers from Clemson, LSU and Ole Miss, among others.
Sean Poret | OL | 6-5 | 270 | Atlanta, Ga. | Riverwood High School
Three-star interior offensive lineman rated No. 898 nationally in On3 Industry Ranking…ranked as No. 31 interior offensive lineman in Class of 2025 and No. 59 player in Georgia per On3…top 100 interior offensive lineman according to 247Sports…totaled 61 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss over 19 games during junior and senior seasons at Riverwood in Sandy Springs, Georgia…in final season, notched 37 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks…first-team all-region selection final three years of high school…also played basketball for Riverwood and was part of Raiders 2024 state championship team…chose Florida State over South Florida, Vanderbilt and NC State, among others.
Ethan Pritchard | LB | 6-2 | 205 | Sanford, Fla. | Seminole High School
Four-star linebacker from Seminole High School in Sanford…rated No. 437 in 247Sports Composite and No. 507 nationally in On3 Industry Ranking…ranked No. 27 linebacker in America and No. 55 player in Florida by Rivals…No. 39 linebacker nationally and No. 64 player in Florida from ESPN…led Seminole to 10-2 record and second consecutive regional final in 2024 when he tallied 39 tackles with 7.0 tackles for loss in nine games played…finished junior year with 75 tackles, 11.0 TFL and one fumble recovery as Seminole went 10-3 and made regional final round of 4M state playoffs…moved from safety to linebacker as sophomore…committed to Florida State in October 2023…selected Florida State over Miami, Florida and UCF, among others.
Max Redmon | DB | 6-1 | 185 | West Palm Beach, Fla. | Cardinal Newman High School
Three-star defensive back out of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach…rated No. 915 nationally in On3 Industry Ranking…No. 48 safety in Class of 2025 and No. 83 overall prospect from Florida per Rivals…helped lead Crusaders to 10-1 record, No. 1 seed in 1A state playoffs and into semifinal game set for December 5…had 44 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks with one interception in regular season…combined for 162 tackles, 22.0 tackles for loss and four interceptions during first three seasons at Cardinal Newman…also played wide receiver for Cardinal Newman, with 13 catches for 208 yards and four touchdowns in senior season…also was on Crusaders basketball and track and field teams…committed to Florida State in July 2024…selected Florida State over offers from South Florida and Illinois, among others.
Brunno Reus | P/K | 6-0 | 190 | Sarasota, Fla. | Venice High School
Five-star kicker and best combo kicker/punter according to Kohl’s Kicking Camps…rated as No. 2 punter and No. 3 kicker in nation by Kohl’s…ranked as Class of 2025’s No. 4 kicker by 247Sports… earned spots in Under Armour All-American Game and U.S. Army Bowl…has scored 86 points for Venice as senior, with 74 PATs and four field goals…kicked season-long 53-yard field goal…Indians are 12-1 overall, ranked No. 19 nationally and will play in 7A state semifinals on December 6…began kicking as freshman in high school after playing soccer in his native Brazil…chose Florida State over South Florida, among others.
Jordan Scott | WR | 6-7 | 215 | Lynchburg, Va. | Appomattox County High School/Southwest Mississippi Community College
Three-star wide receiver from Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Mississippi…ranked No. 7 overall on ESPN’s Junior College 50 ratings…ranked as No. 12 overall junior college prospect and No. 2 JuCo wide receiver from 247Sports…caught 20 passes for 358 yards and four touchdowns over eight games as sophomore at SMCC in 2024…helped lead Appomattox County to four consecutive state championships in high school…chose Florida State over Arizona State, among others.
Kevin Sperry | QB | 6-1 | 200 | Denton, Texas | Guyer High School
Four-star recruit out of Guyer High School in Denton, Texas…ranked No. 132 overall and No. 11 quarterback on ESPN300…ranked No. 179 overall and as nation’s No. 12 quarterback from Rivals…rated No. 264 on 247Sports Composite…has led Guyer to Texas 6A D2 state quarterfinals against Southlake Carroll on December 7…thrown for 2,210 yards and 23 touchdowns with 981 rushing yards and six scores rushing as senior…played junior season at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City, Oklahoma…led Titans to 14-0 record and 18th state championship in program history after passing for 2,564 yards, running for 563 yards and accounting for 42 total touchdowns…was The Oklahoman Big All-City first-team selection…was named District 5-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as sophomore at Rock Hill High School in Frisco, Texas, after throwing for 1,527 yards and nine touchdowns with 657 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on ground…participated in Elite 11 Finals in 2024…also ran track in high school…father Kevin played linebacker at Washington State in 2002…chose Florida State over Oklahoma, among others.
Zae Thomas Jr. | DB | 6-2 | 190 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | American Heritage
Four-star recruit from American Heritage in Plantation…ranked No. 204 overall in Class of 2025, No. 23 safety in America and No. 22 player in Florida by 247Sports…consensus top-100 player in Florida…recorded 43 tackles and one fumble recovery over 12 games as senior, helping lead American Heritage to 10-2 record, No. 1 seed in 4A state playoffs and spot in state semifinals on December 6…American Heritage beat St. Thomas Aquinas for first time in program history in Thomas’s senior season…notched two interceptions for 27 yards during junior year…played for FSU defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. at American Heritage…first member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida to sign a football scholarship with Florida State…chose Florida State over Clemson and Miami, among others.
Kevin Wynn Jr. | DL | 6-2 | 320 | Greensboro, Ga. | Greene County High School
Consensus four-star defensive lineman out of Greene County High School in Greensboro, Georgia…ranked No. 59 overall and nation’s No. 10 defensive lineman from 247Sports…rated No. 74 overall prospect and No. 9 defensive lineman in On3 Industry Ranking…ranked No. 133 nationally from Rivals and No. 223 on ESPN300…had 59 tackles, including 27.0 for loss and 7.0 sacks during his senior season as Tigers reached GHSA state playoffs with 8-3 record…tallied 70 tackles with 30.0 for loss and 2.0 sacks as junior…invited to Navy All-American Bowl taking place in January 2025…was Georgia Region 8 Single A Division 2 Defensive Player of the Year his sophomore season after notching 45 tackles, including 18.0 for loss and 4.0 sacks…participated in GACA All-Star Game and earned all-state honors from Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2022…competed in track and field throwing events at Greene County, including discus and shot put…chose Florida State over offers from Texas, South Carolina and Georgia, among others.
