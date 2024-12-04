BREAKING: Florida State Flips Elite Running Back From Georgia Bulldogs
Florida State has pulled off multiple recruiting flips during the Early Signing Period with #Tribe25 inching in the right direction.
The Seminoles might've just completed the shocker of the day by stealing another blue-chip recruit at the final hour. On Wednesday afternoon, four-star running back Ousmane Kromah announced he was flipping his commitment and signing with Florida State over the Georgia Bulldogs. Kromah had been pledged to the Bulldogs since October but head coach Mike Norvell got a crack at him last weekend during the final visit of his recruitment.
It seemed like a potential courtesy visit at the time but now it's clear that Florida State was able to get a foot in the door. The Seminoles are able to replace former running back commitment Byron Louis with an even better prospect.
As a senior, Kromah rushed 152 times for 1,290 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had seven games of 100+ yards on the ground.
The 6-foot-0, 205-pound running back is regarded as the No. 73 overall prospect, the No. 4 RB, and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia in the 2025 class.
With the addition of Kromah, Florida State holds 17 members in its 2025 class. The haul moves from No. 31 to No. 22 in the country.
