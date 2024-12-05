Former Florida State Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal For Second time
Another former Florida State quarterback is on the move with the NCAA Transfer Portal set to open on Monday, December 9.
On Thursday evening, Southern Miss graduate transfer Tate Rodemaker entered the portal with one season of eligibility remaining. Rodemaker spent the 2024 season with the Golden Eagles, starting in seven of his nine appearances. The program fired former head coach Will Hall before the conclusion of a 1-11 campaign.
Rodemaker completed 98/164 passes for 985 yards with seven touchdowns to seven interceptions. He had a season-high 234 yards along with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the regular season finale loss to Troy at the end of November. Rodemaker will be searching for his third different program in three years.
The Georgia native spent the first four years of his career at Florida State. He was a backup for most of that period, though Rodemaker was thrust into action late in 2023 after former star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury. Rodemaker helped guide the Seminoles to a win on the road in Gainesville but was injured in the process and couldn't play in the eventual ACC Championship victory against Louisville.
Rodemaker left the team just a few days before the Orange Bowl, putting true freshman Brock Glenn into a tough spot. During his time with the Seminoles, he completed 68/118 passes for 901 yards with seven touchdowns to five interceptions in 22 appearances, with three starts.
Florida State is projected to field three scholarship quarterbacks in 2025; redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn, sophomore Luke Kromenhoek, and true freshman Kevin Sperry. The program is expected to hit the portal to add an experienced signal-caller to the room.
