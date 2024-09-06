Florida State's Marching Chiefs Release Statement On War Chant Scale Back
Florida State has gained national attention early in the 2024 season for its struggles on and off the field. After beginning the season ranked in the top 10, the Seminoles fell out of the most recent AP Top 25 Poll following an 0-2 start with upset losses to Georgia Tech and Boston College.
While fans are rightfully upset with the performance of the team, they've also expressed their ire with the game day operations in Doak Campbell Stadium. The main topic of concern is what appeared to be a stifling of the iconic War Chant on defensive third downs in favor of a DJ 'hype' mix that had those donning garnet and gold shaking their heads in disbelief at the changes being made to the legendary venue.
In the wake of the outcry, FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford confirmed to NoleGameday in an email that the program began to phase out the War Chant on third downs last year due to a request from the football team. That has obviously continued into this season and the product on the field has forced those in the stands to re-evaluate what is happening around them.
"There is plenty of latitude for changes including opportunities for the Marching Chiefs to play at any time of their choosing other than the mutually agreed upon segments involving third downs or during sponsored elements requiring a PA voiceover," Alford said. "Scripted music is played during those sponsored elements and on third downs, in which football last year asked and was granted permission to select music."
With continued pressure from the public, the Marching Chiefs, led by Patrick Dunnigan (Director of Bands), David Plack (Director of Athletic Bands), and Devan Moore (Assistant Director of Athletic Bands), released a statement on Thursday morning. In the release, the band noted they agreed with what was called a "reasonable request" to introduce new music on third down.
"The Marching Chiefs and the Athletic Department have enjoyed a relationship of mutual respect for decades. We regularly meet with our colleagues in athletics to discuss all aspects of the game day experience. Our mutual goal, as it always has been, is to help the team on the field, and provide the best environment in college football for the fans. This continues to this day."
"The Marching Chiefs agreed in 2023 with the football team's request to introduce new music during third down. We believe this was a reasonable request."
"We take pride in the game day experience - one that Seminole fans have come to expect. We will continue to work in partnership with athletics to find ways to improve the game day experience. We encourage everyone to continue to support Coach Norvell and the football team. Go Noles!"
Honestly though, what else do you expect the Marching Chiefs to say at this point? It wouldn't be a good look for the band to publicly push back at the football team and university, especially considering Florida State's precarious situation at the moment.
It remains to be seen if the action from the Seminole fanbase will be enough to change a decision that is limiting one of the program's greatest traditions. As of Friday afternoon, over 9,000 people have signed a petition to reverse the change and put the spotlight back on the Marching Chiefs.
