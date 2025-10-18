Cade Klubnik: Clemson Updates Quarterback's Status Before SMU Game
Clemson's 2025 season already hasn't lived up to expectations—and now it could potentially get even worse.
Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik will miss Saturday's game against SMU with an ankle injury, Clemson indicated Saturday afternoon via Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports. Klubnik appeared in warm-ups wearing street clothes, and the Tigers will start Christopher Vizzina in his stead.
Klubnik, 22, entered 2025 with some Heisman Trophy buzz. While his numbers are not bad on the surface—he's thrown 11 touchdowns against five interceptions and run for two scores—a 3-3 start has relegated Clemson from the national radar.
The Tigers played the Mustangs in the ACC championship last season, winning a 34–31 thriller behind four touchdown passes from Klubnik.
Clemson is currently eighth in the ACC, a game and a half behind the first-place triumvirate of Georgia Tech, Virginia and Duke. The Tigers host the Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 1.