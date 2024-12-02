Florida State Offers FCS Offensive Line Graduate Transfer
Florida State's offensive line was a failure in 2024. Depending on an experienced group of veterans, the Seminoles regressed in a major way that bogged down the rest of the team for the entire season. The unit is clearly in need of significant upgrades and there are plenty of spots available in the room with five graduating seniors (Robert Scott, Darius Washington, Maurice Smith, Keiondre Jones, Jeremiah Byers).
On Monday morning, FSU took the first step towards addressing its issues upfront. According to his social media, Western Carolina offensive line transfer Derek Simmons has received an offer from the Seminoles. Simmons referenced head coach Mike Norvell in his post.
Simmons is a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. He's spent the last three years at Western Carolina. Simmons played for Abilene Christian in 2021 after beginning his college career at Tusculum.
A Jacksonville native, Simmons started 15 games for Western Carolina in 2023-24. He was forced to sit out the 2022 season due to outdated NCAA transfer rules. Simmons played across the line for the Catamounts this past year, earning starts at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard. He's been on the field for nearly 1,600 snaps at the FCS level.
Simmons stands at 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. He also holds offers from Pittsburgh, NC State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Kansas State, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, and Northwestern, among others. His offer came from the Knights when Gus Malzahn was still the head coach. That could be important since Malzahn is reportedly close to becoming FSU's offensive coordinator.
Florida State has 12 scholarship offensive linemen who are eligible to return in 2025 including senior Richie Leonard IV, redshirt junior Jacob Rizy, redshirt junior TJ Ferguson, redshirt junior Bryson Estes, redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Julian Armella, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto, redshirt freshman Lucas Simmons, true freshman Jon Daniels, true freshman Manasse Itete, true freshman Tye Hylton, and true freshman Jayden Todd.
