Florida State Offers First Team All-MAC Miami (OH) Wide Receiver Transfer
The Florida State Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to First Team All-MAC wide receiver Javon Tracy on Tuesday as the 2024 NCAA Transfer Portal era madness continues to disrupt the college football world.
Listed at 6',0'', 206 pounds, Tracy had 57 catches for 818 yards and seven touchdowns last season at Miami, OH, and will have two years of eligibility remaining. After redshirting his first year, he played in 29 games totaling 1,166 yards on 79 receptions with nine scores during his three seasons with the RedHawks.
READ MORE: Florida State Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek Leaving Seminoles, Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
While Tracy hasn't publicly announced a visit to Tallahassee, FL, it has been reported that he has visits scheduled with Minnesota and Indiana. Other schools that have reached out to the All-Conference pass catcher are Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, and West Virginia.
The 'Noles are looking to revamp an underwhelming wide receiver room after a 2-10 season that saw FSU struggle to score more than 21 points in a game. With the expected losses of wide receivers Destyn Hill, Duece Spann, and Darion Williamson, Florida State could use an experienced playmaker on offense.
The Seminoles brought in 6'7'', 215-pound wide receiver Jordan Scott out of Southwest Mississippi Community College alongside 6'5'', 190-pound 3-star freshman wide receiver Teriq Mallory and 6'4'', 215-pound freshman 4-star wide receiver Tae’Shaun Gelsey during Early Signing Period to help soften the blow of expected losses and bolster #Tribe25.
Florida State continues to stay active in the winter window of the NCAA Transfer Portal. It has been reported that Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos will be visiting FSU and that they are looking to do the same with Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter.
READ MORE: Top Quarterback Transfer Eyeing Visit To Florida State
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Hires New Offensive Line Coach Away From UCF
• Coveted Transfer Portal EDGE Defender Lists Florida State In Top-3 Schools
• Florida State Linebacker Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
• Florida State Wide Receiver Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal