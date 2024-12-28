Florida State Offers Productive Georgia Southern Linebacker Transfer
Florida State has already added one linebacker through the NCAA Transfer Portal. With that being said, the Seminoles seem to be searching for another addition to shore up the room with defensive coordinator Tony White implementing a 3-3-5 multiple scheme in Tallahassee.
On Saturday afternoon, FSU extended an offer to Georgia Southern linebacker transfer Marques Watson-Trent. After spending five seasons with the Eagles, Watson-Trent elected to enter the portal earlier this month.
Watson-Trent has been one of the most productive defenders in the country, recording 100+ tackles in three consecutive seasons. In 2024, he totaled 120 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. He had 10+ tackles in seven games, including two contests where he reached 14 total tackles. Watson-Trent was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection for his performance this fall.
Over the past three years, Watson-Trent has appeared in 38 games, making 36 starts, and totaled 356 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, six sacks, six forced fumbles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Watson-Trent holds two first-team All-Sun Belt selections and a second-team All-Sun Belt selection under his belt.
The Pennsylvania native has over 2,500 snaps of experience at the FBS level. He posted a career-high 80.7 PFF grade this season which would've ranked higher than any defender on FSU's roster. Watson-Trent did post a 12.3% missed tackle rate but that number was only 8.8% in 2023.
Watson-Trent stands at 5-foot-11, 225-pounds. He has one season of eligibility remaining and has also reported offers from West Virginia and Memphis.
Florida State has five scholarship linebackers eligible to return in 2025; redshirt junior Omar Graham Jr., junior Blake Nichelson, junior Justin Cryer, redshirt freshman Jayden Parrish, and redshirt freshman Timir Hickman-Collins.
FSU signed three-star Ethan Pritchard during the Early Signing Period and landed Nebraska linebacker transfer Stefon Thompson.
